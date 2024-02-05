Livestream from Malaysia: Yamaha team presentation 2024

The M1 of former world champion Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins will be unveiled this Monday in Sepang. Fans can watch the presentation live on SPEEDWEEK.com - to the stream.

On Friday and Saturday, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were already in action during the shakedown test at the Sepang International Circuit thanks to the new concessions for the Japanese manufacturers; from Tuesday, they will compete with the entire MotoGP competition again for the first time over three days at the first IRTA test of the calendar year.

However, the Yamaha factory team will use the day before the Sepang test to hold the traditional team presentation and unveil the design and the new rider duo for 2024.

The 24-year-old Quartararo, 2021 World Champion and eleven-time MotoGP winner, has been joined by 28-year-old Rins, the rider who saved Honda from a winless season in Austin last year and also ensured the last MotoGP success to date with an in-line engine when he won the 2022 season finale on the Suzuki GSX-RR.

The presentation is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Malaysia. For MotoGP fans in Central Europe, it will start at 10 a.m. due to a seven-hour time difference. The streaming programme starts half an hour earlier.

The Yamaha team presentation will be streamed from 9.30am: