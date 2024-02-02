Valentino Rossi presents a top-class programme

Valentino Rossi is entering his second season as an official BMW M Motorsport works rider this year. The racing programme of the nine-time motorbike world champion was presented at the traditional winter party of the Belgian WRT racing team.

"Il Dottore" will complete a high-calibre and extensive racing programme at the wheel of a BMW M4 GT3 with the successful racing team - WRT has won no fewer than 59 titles and celebrated countless race victories in recent years. Rossi will mainly compete in the World Endurance Championship and the GT World Challenge Europe.

His season starts in just two weeks' time. Together with Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello, he will compete in the legendary Bathurst 12 Hours. BMW announced the start a few weeks ago.

It was also finalised that Rossi would be competing in the FIA WEC for the first time this year. His team-mates, Maxime Martin from Belgium and Ahmad Al Harthy from Oman, have now been finalised.

Rossi will contest the entire Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe. Rossi will contest the five endurance races in the SRO championship with Maxime Martin and BMW newcomer Raffaele Marciello, who is regarded as one of the world's best GT3 drivers.

Together with Martin, he will also contest two events in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. The duo will contest the sprint races at Brands Hatch and Misano. Last year, Rossi and Martin took their first overall victory together in Misano, Italy, after securing their first podium finish at the season opener in Brands Hatch.

Valentino Rossi: "I'm very happy with my programme for 2024 and can't wait to get started. In the Fanatec GT World Challenge, I will be competing in the Endurance Cup with Maxime and Lello, two fantastic drivers, and I think we can be very strong. I will also contest two Sprint Cup races with Maxime, at Misano and Brands Hatch, two tracks where we were very good last year. The WEC will be new for me, I'll be racing with Maxime and Ahmad and I'm looking forward to the main race at Le Mans and competing in places like Austin and São Paulo. A whole new experience for me and hopefully we will be competitive."