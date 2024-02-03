Saturday shakedown test: Crash and best time for Acosta

The shakedown test in Sepang ended with the surprisingly strong MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) at the top of the timesheets. LCR Honda newcomer Johann Zarco also showed good form.

On the final day of shakedown testing, the Sepang International Circuit was once again a hive of activity. With the exception of Honda's test rider Takumi Takahashi, all the test riders took to the track on Friday. Also present were class newcomer Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and the MotoGP regulars from Honda and Yamaha, who were also allowed to take part in the three-day shakedown test due to their poor results in the 2023 season.

Yamaha newcomer Alex Rins opened the test day punctually at 10am local time (3am CET). After a heavy downpour that had brought Friday's test to a premature end, the track had almost completely dried out. Rookie Acosta was again surprisingly strong, topping the timesheets at the lunch break. The 19-year-old Moto2 World Champion improved his time from Friday by 3.5 tenths of a second and lapped the 5.543 kilometre track in 1:58.189 minutes.

For comparison, the official lap record of Alex Márquez (Ducati) from the Malaysian GP last November is 1:58.979 min. The pole time - also the all-time lap record in Sepang - of world champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) was 1:57.491 min.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaró followed just 0.066 seconds behind Acosta in second place, with LCR newcomer Johann Zarco surprising in third position, placing his Honda RC213V 0.211 seconds behind Acosta. The best Yamaha rider was Fabio Quartararo (+0.249 sec) in fourth place.

After the lunch break, Acosta suffered his second crash as a MotoGP rider, having already been thrown off his RC16 once during the Valencia test in November. However, the crash in turn 11 had no consequences for the Spaniard.

As on Friday, testing in Malaysia had to be interrupted at 16:00 due to rain. The rain gave Acosta the chance to test his RC16 on a wet track for the first time. At 5pm, Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) started another attempt, but no improvements in times were observed.

Acosta finished the three-day test at the top of the table, followed by Espargaró and Zarco. However, as always, the times should not be overestimated, as the riders do not focus on chasing times during the test days, but on development work.

The riders now have two days to catch their breath before they meet the regular riders of the factories, who are currently not covered by the "concessions" rule, at the first official test of the calendar year from 6 to 8 February.

Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910