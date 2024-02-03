Joan Mir (Honda): "I don't feel well prepared"
Thanks to the "concession" rule , Repsol Honda's regular rider Joan Mir and newcomer Luca Marini were also allowed to take part in the three-day shakedown at the Sepang International Circuit alongside test rider Stefan Bradl. "The three extra days are a great help," said a delighted Mir, who is now responsible for bringing Honda back to the top of the world after the departure of superstar Marc Márquez (Gresini Ducati).
On Friday, the 26-year-old Spaniard got on the saddle of his RC213V for the first time in 2024: "It's really crazy how fast these bikes are. You're reminded of that again and again on your first laps of the new year." Mir finished Friday in sixth place, 0.846 seconds behind the best time of the day set by test rider Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). On Saturday, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion improved by half a second and lapped the 5.543 km track in 1:58.517 min.
"Unfortunately, the rain in the afternoon brought our test programme to a premature end. We still had some parts on the agenda that we now have to try out on Tuesday," said Mir, expressing his disappointment. He then explained Honda's approach in Sepang: "We have two different bikes in the pits - the Honda from the Valencia test and a prototype with a different engine characteristic."
Mir praised the progress Honda had made over the winter, but at the same time tempered expectations: "We understood a lot of things during the test. However, I still don't feel well prepared for the first race. We have to find out in which direction we want to develop. Although we have now tested various bikes and engines, I still can't decide in favour of any of the bikes at the moment. The new bike has some positive aspects. However, we are not yet able to fully utilise this potential."
From 6 to 8 February, the twelve-time GP winner will have three more days of testing at the Sepang International Circuit before the 2024 MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar on 10 March.
Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):
1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min
2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066
3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211
4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289
6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328
7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354
8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746
9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794
10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141
12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811
13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910
Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):
1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min
2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec
3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290
4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431
6th Mir, Honda, +0.846
7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850
8th Marini, Honda, +0.971
9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028
10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529
11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915
13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579
Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):
1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182
4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627
5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633
6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780
7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57