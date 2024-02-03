Joan Mir (Honda): "I don't feel well prepared"

As the new spearhead of the Repsol Honda Team, Joan Mir praised the progress made by the Japanese team at the shakedown test in Sepang. At the same time, however, the 26-year-old emphasised that HRC still lacks a clear development direction.

Thanks to the "concession" rule , Repsol Honda's regular rider Joan Mir and newcomer Luca Marini were also allowed to take part in the three-day shakedown at the Sepang International Circuit alongside test rider Stefan Bradl. "The three extra days are a great help," said a delighted Mir, who is now responsible for bringing Honda back to the top of the world after the departure of superstar Marc Márquez (Gresini Ducati).

On Friday, the 26-year-old Spaniard got on the saddle of his RC213V for the first time in 2024: "It's really crazy how fast these bikes are. You're reminded of that again and again on your first laps of the new year." Mir finished Friday in sixth place, 0.846 seconds behind the best time of the day set by test rider Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). On Saturday, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion improved by half a second and lapped the 5.543 km track in 1:58.517 min.

"Unfortunately, the rain in the afternoon brought our test programme to a premature end. We still had some parts on the agenda that we now have to try out on Tuesday," said Mir, expressing his disappointment. He then explained Honda's approach in Sepang: "We have two different bikes in the pits - the Honda from the Valencia test and a prototype with a different engine characteristic."

Mir praised the progress Honda had made over the winter, but at the same time tempered expectations: "We understood a lot of things during the test. However, I still don't feel well prepared for the first race. We have to find out in which direction we want to develop. Although we have now tested various bikes and engines, I still can't decide in favour of any of the bikes at the moment. The new bike has some positive aspects. However, we are not yet able to fully utilise this potential."

From 6 to 8 February, the twelve-time GP winner will have three more days of testing at the Sepang International Circuit before the 2024 MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar on 10 March.

Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579

Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57