Joan Mir: "I know what Honda is capable of"

Factory rider Joan Mir wants to help Honda return to glory days and is therefore starting the 2024 season with renewed motivation. The Spaniard explained the areas in which he sees the greatest need to catch up.

24 crashes and 22nd place in the World Championship are emblematic of Joan Mir's 2023 MotoGP season, which is why the 26-year-old wants fundamental changes for his second year as a Repsol Honda factory rider. "I have high expectations of Honda," he confirmed at the shakedown test in Sepang.

After lean years in which HRC has hardly produced any innovations, the Spaniard remarked: "Honda has worked hard and really brought a lot of parts to Sepang for testing. I asked them to do that, so I'm not surprised. Because I know what Honda is capable of. I can see the changes - that motivates me and gives me confidence for the season."

The 2020 MotoGP World Champion added: "Honda has worked harder this winter than last year. They have brought in a lot of parts and made some changes within the team structure. They want to improve the situation, you can feel that."

Despite his confidence, Mir knows that Honda lags far behind manufacturers such as Ducati or KTM: "The will is there, but realising the wishes is another matter. The other factories have the experience and data of recent years, which we currently lack. The direction we are now taking in terms of aerodynamics or engine performance has already been practised by other manufacturers for three or four years."

The Mallorcan named aerodynamics as a major weak point, with Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in particular leading the way in recent years. He not only held Honda responsible, but also himself: "Our aero package is still quite small compared to the other bikes, but it has improved nonetheless. We still have a lot to learn here, even as a rider I don't know my way around this field very well. The Suzuki was not the best bike in terms of aerodynamics either," admitted the former Suzuki rider.

Shakedown test, Sepang (3rd February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579



Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57