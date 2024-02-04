Joan Mir: "I know what Honda is capable of"
24 crashes and 22nd place in the World Championship are emblematic of Joan Mir's 2023 MotoGP season, which is why the 26-year-old wants fundamental changes for his second year as a Repsol Honda factory rider. "I have high expectations of Honda," he confirmed at the shakedown test in Sepang.
After lean years in which HRC has hardly produced any innovations, the Spaniard remarked: "Honda has worked hard and really brought a lot of parts to Sepang for testing. I asked them to do that, so I'm not surprised. Because I know what Honda is capable of. I can see the changes - that motivates me and gives me confidence for the season."
The 2020 MotoGP World Champion added: "Honda has worked harder this winter than last year. They have brought in a lot of parts and made some changes within the team structure. They want to improve the situation, you can feel that."
Despite his confidence, Mir knows that Honda lags far behind manufacturers such as Ducati or KTM: "The will is there, but realising the wishes is another matter. The other factories have the experience and data of recent years, which we currently lack. The direction we are now taking in terms of aerodynamics or engine performance has already been practised by other manufacturers for three or four years."
The Mallorcan named aerodynamics as a major weak point, with Ducati, KTM and Aprilia in particular leading the way in recent years. He not only held Honda responsible, but also himself: "Our aero package is still quite small compared to the other bikes, but it has improved nonetheless. We still have a lot to learn here, even as a rider I don't know my way around this field very well. The Suzuki was not the best bike in terms of aerodynamics either," admitted the former Suzuki rider.
Shakedown test, Sepang (3rd February):
1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min
2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066
3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211
4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289
6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328
7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354
8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746
9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794
10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141
12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811
13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910
Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):
1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min
2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec
3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290
4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431
6th Mir, Honda, +0.846
7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850
8th Marini, Honda, +0.971
9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028
10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529
11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915
13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579
Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):
1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182
4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627
5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633
6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780
7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57