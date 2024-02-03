Luca Marini: "Honda is good when you ride alone"

Repsol Honda newcomer Luca Marini says that the RC213V is "easy to ride", but its performance is still behind that of the other manufacturers. The Italian wants to change that from now on.

Luca Marini finishedthe shakedown test in Sepang 0.746 seconds behind Pedro Acosta's (GASGAS Tech3 Factory Racing) best time in 8th place overall, with the Repsol Honda rookie third behind Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and team-mate Joan Mir in the intra-brand duel. "We tested numerous components and had plenty of time to determine a development direction. We were able to find small improvements, but we still need to make significant progress in terms of overall performance," said Marini, summarising his testing.

Before the MotoGP squad travels to Qatar for the season opener at the beginning of March, the 26-year-old Italian will be back at the Sepang International Circuit from 6th to 8th February. "The next three days of testing will be very helpful to understand the true level of our bike. Because that's when all the riders will be on track," said Marini. "It looks like we are on the right track. I'm sure that the engineers now have enough data to gain new insights for the test and the first race in Qatar."

The Italian himself knows that Valentino Rossi's brother should not expect miracles after his switch from Ducati to Honda. Nevertheless, he was positive: "Compared to Valencia, the bike has made good progress. I didn't have a good feeling in Valencia, but everything is going in a better direction here."

Marini knows where the RC213V's weaknesses currently lie: "We still need to improve, especially in the acceleration phase and the grip on the rear wheel. We also have less experience in aerodynamics compared to the other manufacturers. But I provide the Japanese with a lot of feedback and therefore expect a lot from them."

When asked about the strengths of his new machine, however, Marini found it difficult to answer. In the end, he said: "The bike is very easy to ride. It's good when you ride alone, because then you don't see the performance of the other manufacturers. You think you're doing a great job until you see your lap time compared to the other riders. But even if the bike is nice to ride, you can't enjoy the job if the results aren't right. Because if you don't win, at some point you lose the fun of riding."

Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579



Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.5