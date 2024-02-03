Luca Marini: "Honda is good when you ride alone"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Luca Marini finishedthe shakedown test in Sepang 0.746 seconds behind Pedro Acosta's (GASGAS Tech3 Factory Racing) best time in 8th place overall, with the Repsol Honda rookie third behind Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and team-mate Joan Mir in the intra-brand duel. "We tested numerous components and had plenty of time to determine a development direction. We were able to find small improvements, but we still need to make significant progress in terms of overall performance," said Marini, summarising his testing.
Before the MotoGP squad travels to Qatar for the season opener at the beginning of March, the 26-year-old Italian will be back at the Sepang International Circuit from 6th to 8th February. "The next three days of testing will be very helpful to understand the true level of our bike. Because that's when all the riders will be on track," said Marini. "It looks like we are on the right track. I'm sure that the engineers now have enough data to gain new insights for the test and the first race in Qatar."
The Italian himself knows that Valentino Rossi's brother should not expect miracles after his switch from Ducati to Honda. Nevertheless, he was positive: "Compared to Valencia, the bike has made good progress. I didn't have a good feeling in Valencia, but everything is going in a better direction here."
Marini knows where the RC213V's weaknesses currently lie: "We still need to improve, especially in the acceleration phase and the grip on the rear wheel. We also have less experience in aerodynamics compared to the other manufacturers. But I provide the Japanese with a lot of feedback and therefore expect a lot from them."
When asked about the strengths of his new machine, however, Marini found it difficult to answer. In the end, he said: "The bike is very easy to ride. It's good when you ride alone, because then you don't see the performance of the other manufacturers. You think you're doing a great job until you see your lap time compared to the other riders. But even if the bike is nice to ride, you can't enjoy the job if the results aren't right. Because if you don't win, at some point you lose the fun of riding."
Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):
1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min
2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066
3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211
4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289
6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328
7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354
8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746
9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794
10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141
12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811
13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910
Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):
1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min
2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec
3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290
4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431
6th Mir, Honda, +0.846
7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850
8th Marini, Honda, +0.971
9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028
10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529
11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915
13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579
Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):
1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182
4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627
5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633
6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780
7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.5