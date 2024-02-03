Pedro Acosta: "Not so easy to follow Pedrosa"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After his meteoric rise and the 2021 Moto3 World Championship title as well as winning the 2023 Moto2 World Championship, Pedro Acosta continues to cause a stir on his MotoGP debut with the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team. During the shakedown test, which was attended by the only newcomer to the class as well as the test riders and the regular Honda and Yamaha riders, the 19-year-old was not outside the top three on a single day .
On Saturday, the Spaniard set his fastest lap on the 5.543 kilometre Sepang International Circuit in 1:58.189 minutes, securing the fastest time in practice 0.066 seconds ahead of KTM test rider Pol Espargaró. The 16-time GP winner had not primarily concentrated on fast lap times: "We mainly worked on my riding style and on understanding the MotoGP tyres. I was able to set some fast laps, but what was much more important was my solid race pace."
For context, the official lap record was set by Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati) in November 2023 at the Malaysian GP with 1:58.979 min. The all-time lap record was set by World Champion Pecco Bagnaia and stands at 1:57.491 min.
On Saturday afternoon, the "Shark of Mazzarón" unintentionally came off his RC16 twice, once in turn 11 and once in wet conditions shortly before the end of testing. But this did not dampen the teenager's spirits. "I'm very happy with our first test. On the last day I tried to follow Dani Pedrosa, which wasn't easy at all. In the remaining three days, I will also try to follow the other riders in order to better understand their line choices."
Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):
1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min
2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066
3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211
4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289
6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328
7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354
8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746
9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794
10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141
12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811
13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910
Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):
1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min
2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec
3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290
4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409
5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431
6th Mir, Honda, +0.846
7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850
8th Marini, Honda, +0.971
9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028
10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529
11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633
11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915
13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579
Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):
1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182
4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627
5. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633
6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780
7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57