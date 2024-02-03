Pedro Acosta: "Not so easy to follow Pedrosa"

Pedro Acosta got his first taste of his rookie MotoGP season at the shakedown test in Sepang. After setting the fastest time of the day, the GASGAS Tech3 Team rider was particularly pleased with his race pace.

After his meteoric rise and the 2021 Moto3 World Championship title as well as winning the 2023 Moto2 World Championship, Pedro Acosta continues to cause a stir on his MotoGP debut with the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Team. During the shakedown test, which was attended by the only newcomer to the class as well as the test riders and the regular Honda and Yamaha riders, the 19-year-old was not outside the top three on a single day .

On Saturday, the Spaniard set his fastest lap on the 5.543 kilometre Sepang International Circuit in 1:58.189 minutes, securing the fastest time in practice 0.066 seconds ahead of KTM test rider Pol Espargaró. The 16-time GP winner had not primarily concentrated on fast lap times: "We mainly worked on my riding style and on understanding the MotoGP tyres. I was able to set some fast laps, but what was much more important was my solid race pace."

For context, the official lap record was set by Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati) in November 2023 at the Malaysian GP with 1:58.979 min. The all-time lap record was set by World Champion Pecco Bagnaia and stands at 1:57.491 min.

On Saturday afternoon, the "Shark of Mazzarón" unintentionally came off his RC16 twice, once in turn 11 and once in wet conditions shortly before the end of testing. But this did not dampen the teenager's spirits. "I'm very happy with our first test. On the last day I tried to follow Dani Pedrosa, which wasn't easy at all. In the remaining three days, I will also try to follow the other riders in order to better understand their line choices."

Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579



Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57