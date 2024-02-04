Luca Marini: "Stefan Bradl best Honda test rider"

Luca Marini has switched from the Mooney VR46 Ducati customer team to the Repsol Honda Team for the 2024 season in order to enjoy the benefits of a factory rider. In his new role, the Italian has all kinds of additional tasks, which he familiarised himself with for the first time during the shakedown test in Sepang. "Compared to last year's test, a lot is different," said the 26-year-old. "You never ride the same bike two turns in a row, something is always changed. We test a variety of parts to understand the direction in which we want to develop the bike."

After three MotoGP years on Ducati, the tall Italian is riding a different brand for the first time this year. "My experience with the Ducati is enough to further develop the bike together with Honda," he says. "I try to describe my impressions as clearly and precisely as possible. Of course, there is a language barrier when dealing with the Japanese, but if we speak calmly and slowly together, we understand each other well."

At the age of 26, Marini is no longer one of the youngest riders in the field, but he still believes that he can bring Honda back to the top. "This year's Honda is a real revolution compared to last year. But we are still at the beginning with this one. We have to be clever in order to realise the potential of the bike as quickly as possible. But we need time to do that. Ducati and KTM have been working on this for years, but we are just starting today."

With Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda and Marini and Joan Mir in the factory team, Honda is once again sending four riders into the race this year. "I'm glad that all the riders at Honda are working in the same direction and agree on all their impressions. This will help the engineers to work towards the future." The Italian particularly emphasised the work of HRC tester Stefan Bradl: "Bradl is a clever and precise rider. He is the best test rider we can currently have. We get on well together and thanks to his comments we will be able to improve the bike considerably."

Shakedown test, Sepang (3rd February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, + 0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha + 0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6th Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8th Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13th Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2nd February):

1st Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'58.241 min

2nd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3rd Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6th Mir, Honda, +0.846

7th Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8th Marini, Honda, +0.971

9th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579



Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1st Pedrosa, KTM, 1:59.233 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4th Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5th Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7th Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57