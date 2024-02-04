Francesco Guidotti: That fits!

An RC16 was in the lead on all three days of testing in Sepang: KTM team manager takes stock and praises the work of noble test rider Pol Espagaró in particular.

Even if you should never overestimate the times of a test - and especially those of a shakedown test - there are worse things than having Dani Pedrosa at the top of the timesheets on the first day, Pol Espargaró on the second and rookie Pedro Acosta on the third. Team manager Francesco Guidotti is accordingly relaxed in the Malaysian heat before the test riders Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta get back in the saddle on Tuesday: "The last three days have been some of the most stressful of the year in terms of work, but that's always the case at the start of the season. It's good that we had two test riders here! I can confirm that we were able to complete our full test programme and successfully sifted out the parts that the factory riders will be evaluating next week. In total, we still have five days to get the RC16 ready to race for the first race: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday here in Sepang, then two more in Qatar. After that we will know how thoroughly we have worked over the winter."

The last day of testing was brought to a premature end by a heavy downpour. How did that affect the KTM programme? "Not at all. When the rain came an hour before the end of testing, we were already through with our programme. We can be happy with our work. Not with every detail, but with the way the test went. We are satisfied."

Praise for Pol

Will Pol Espargaró and Dani Pedrosa also be testing again next week?

"No, not under normal circumstances. They will be here because it's cool to have them here at the track. They can visit with the factory riders or provide input from the track or the trackside. If we need a second opinion in certain areas or want to do a second test loop, they will be on hand. However, this is not planned."

How has Pol settled into his new role?

"Really well. He has worked well. This was the first time he had Jack Miller's crew at his side. In the future, of course, he'll have his own. We all know that he's a wonderful guy. Here at the test, he once again confirmed this impression. He never once complained when we sent him out on the track in this sweltering heat. You could see that he enjoyed the test."

Shakedown test, Sepang (3 February):

1st Acosta, KTM, 1:58.189 min

2nd Pol Espargaró, KTM, +0.066

3rd Zarco, Honda, +0.211

4th Quartararo, Yamaha +0.249

5th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.289

6. Mir, Honda, + 0.328

7. Rins, Yamaha, + 0.354

8. Marini, Honda, + 0.746

9. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 0.794

10. Nakagami, Honda, + 0.883

11. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.141

12. Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.811

13. Bradl, Honda, + 2.910



Shakedown test, Sepang (2 February). February):

1. Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1:58.241 min

2. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.283 sec

3. Acosta, KTM, + 0.290

4. Rins, Yamaha, + 0.409

5. Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.431

6. Mir, Honda, + 0.846

7. Zarco, Honda, + 0.850

8. Marini, Honda, + 0.971

9. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.028

10. Bradl, Honda, + 1.529

11. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.633

11. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.915

13. Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.579



Shakedown test, Sepang (1st February):

1. Pedrosa, KTM, 1'59.233 min

2. Acosta, KTM, + 0.152 sec

3. Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.182

4. Bradl, Honda, + 0.627

5. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.633

6. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.780

7. Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.57