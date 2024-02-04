Sky Deutschland: Many questions still unanswered

In Germany, little to nothing is known about how the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will be broadcast and the composition of the TV crew for the pay-TV channel Sky Sport.

The MotoGP World Championship kicks off with the season opener on 10 March at the Losail Circuit in Doha. With eight-time world champion Marc Márquez on the Gresini-Ducati, the motorbike premier class is entering a new era in terms of sport. A new era is also dawning in Germany, namely in terms of TV coverage.

After six years with the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV (previously on Sport 1 and Eurosport) on free-to-air German television (FreeTV), MotoGP is moving to Sky and thus behind the paywall. Officially, Sky has been advertising for some time with an attractive image video and snappy messages.

As far as the type of pay-TV broadcast on Sky, which is mainly known for football, is concerned, a lot is still open for potential customers five weeks before the start. There arealso no factsabout the MotoGP crew .Thisconcerns essential positions such as commentators, presenters and experts .

The fact is: Alex Hofmann (43) has already made it clear that he will not be switching to Sky, even if this means that his fans in Germany will no longer be able to see him on screen. Honda MotoGP tester and part-time pundit Stefan Bradl (34) will also not become unfaithful to ServusTV because of the connection to Red Bull.

One candidate for the presenter position at Sky would actually have been Eve Scheer (46), who has familiarised herself with the two-wheeler sector at ServusTV in recent years after coming from the car scene and has contested a number of Grand Prix races in 2023. However, Scheer has now also decided to stay with ServusTV.

For two-time world champion Sandro Cortese, the Servus package for 2024 is also likely to remain as it is, as a kind of jumper between MotoGP and SBK. Alina Marzi willpresent the majority of the races at the track forthe Salzburg-based private broadcaster in 2024 .ServusTV is expected to confirm the final line-up soon. Incidentally, Marzi from Burgenland also presented the Dorna Gala in Valencia at the end of 2023.

What does it cost?

And the most important question: Where can you watch the MotoGP on screen in Germany in 2024? Sky offers the sports package with MotoGP for 20 euros per month for new customers. Another option is the all-round streaming offer from promoter Dorna in English and with expert Simon Crafar, among others, on the https://www.motogp.com/de platform. The package costs 139.99 euros for all events and includes all training sessions and even the official tests. A backdoor would be access via VPN to the ServusTV ON stream.







In recent years, Sky has achieved viewer figures in the range of 400,000 to 500,000 people in the German broadcasting area with Formula 1. The fact is - regardless of the crew - Sky wants to go all out for MotoGP. Several freely selectable channels are to be offered - for example with onboard cameras or from a helicopter perspective. The races will also be shown on the Sky Q and Sky X platforms as part of the Sky Sport package.