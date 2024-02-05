Yamaha 2024: New technical boss to set the pace

The newly formed Yamaha MotoGP factory team was presented in Malaysia on Monday - the design of the bike has hardly changed, but with Alex Rins and Max Bartolini two new heads are on board.

Monster Energy Yamaha officially unveiled its new squad in Malaysia on Monday. Former world champion Fabio Quartararo (24) will have a new team-mate in Alex Rins (28), who was finally able to ride completely pain-free during the shakedown. Catalan rider Rins celebrated a victory for LCR Honda in Austin in 2023.

The situation in MotoGP has completely changed: according to the regulations, Yamaha, like the second Japanese giant Honda, now has the so-called "concessions", meaning it can test atwill and also has more freedom when it comes to engine and aerodynamic updates .

The unveiling of the bikes took place on Monday afternoon without a big extra show, quite simply and directly in the pits of the Sepang Circuit. The design of the M1 is not really new either; the US energy drink manufacturer Monster can be seen on the bike as title sponsor for the sixth year. As in 2023, some camouflage is included in the livery.

The structure in the background is new and exciting: with Massimo Bartolini - formerly with Ducati - Yamaha has a European for the first time, who will set the pace for the technology and provide the impetus directly from Europe. Bartolini will be networked with the Japanese project leader.

"We want to be faster and more aggressive in terms of development. It's also about no longer being so conservative," announced Yamaha's Managing Director Lin Jarvis. "We definitely want to return with a satellite team in 2025. So the first half of the season will be hugely important."

By the way: It is already certain that former Yamaha factory rider Franco Morbidelli - now with Pramac - will be absent from the IRTA test in Sepang on Tuesday due to his crash in Portimao.

The next presentation will then come from Red Bull-KTM on 12 February, followed by the Repsol Honda team on 13 February. The LCR team will present itself on 15 February.