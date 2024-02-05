Lin Jarvis (Yamaha): "We have to deliver!"

Yamaha Managing Director Lin Jarvis appeared very aggressive and determined during the team presentation in Sepang. But he knows how difficult the race to catch up will be.

At the Yamaha MotoGP team presentation in Sepang on Monday afternoon, it was clear to see that the Japanese riders want to get back into the limelight. A horror season like 2023 should never happen again. Above all,the weakness in qualifying must be tackled.

But Yamaha also hasbig plans for the medium term. The Japanese company wants to bring a customer team back into MotoGP in 2025. At the moment, they are the only lone riders in MotoGP. In addition,both riders' contracts exp ire atthe end of the season .With Massimo Bartolini, a European technical boss was installed for the first time over the winter.

Managing Director Jarvis also expresses some of the frustration of the past: "We were world champions not so long ago. The year 2023 was then extremely difficult. We started to reorganise and realign things in the team in the middle of last year. We now have everything together for the first time. I think it's the start of a race to catch up."

The experienced Jarvis, who has worked for Yamaha in the premier class for 25 years, is very much looking forward to the new rider duo with Fabio Quartararo and newcomer Alex Rins, who have a good personal relationship and have known each other for a long time. It's still early to say what it will be like with these two guys. I'm pleased that there is good chemistry between the two of them. They are on the same mission and want to do everything they can to get back."

Jarvis is certain: "Alex is one of the fastest riders in the field. It is no coincidence thathe has won races at Suzuki and now also at Honda. He' sjust beena bit inconsistent in the past. With Fabio, we have the 2021 champion, a known quantity. We have a great combination."

Jarvis is also aware ofthe hunt for the competition : "I'm not being unrealistic - there's certainly no lightning-fast catch-up. We certainly don't underestimate the level of the opposition, especially when you look at Ducati and KTM. But we have made good changes in the team. If everything goes well and if we speed up our work, then a lot can happen. But the challenge is clearly ours - we have to deliver!"