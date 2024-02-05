Johann Zarco (LCR Honda): "Seven tenths faster"

Is the Honda renaissance progressing faster than expected? Johann Zarco, newcomer to the LCR Honda customer team, is positively surprised after the first part of the Sepang test.

Only very few had expected this: Johann Zarco, who had joined LCR from Ducati to replace Alex Rins (now with the Yamaha factory team), finished the final day of the shakedown test in third place, just two tenths behind Pedro Acosta on the GASGAS. What's the reason? We ask a pretty relaxed Frenchman.

Did you see the improvements coming? The shakedown was really good.

"No, it feels better than expected. Even the changes that Honda made in Valencia were interesting and promising. I had a good feeling over the winter. That also had an effect on my training: I was perhaps even more motivated than usual to make a strong start to my next two years. The times in the shakedown test showed that we are on the right track."

How exactly do the concessions that give you more testing time help in practice?

"The biggest difference is that we can now do our work in the pits in peace, without stress. It's only normal that you come under pressure as a racing driver when you have to deliver lap times. Now the lap times are already good. That will make the next three days of testing more relaxed. We won't just be reeling off our normal development programme, but can already focus specifically on performance."

How does the collaboration with Honda feel?

"Good, really good. They bring new parts and they work fresh out of the box. That's very positive."

Is Honda further along in development than you expected?

"When I signed with LCR, I realised that it could be difficult. My approach was: be prepared for tough times and try to make the best of them. But fortunately it didn't look so bleak after the Valencia test and that impression was confirmed here in Sepang."

The Repsol guys have had two different bikes at their disposal over the past few days. What's it like at LCR?

"It was the same for me: two different specifications. Especially in this case, more testing time helps to try and solve problems: You try the new one, go back to the old one and see in direct comparison what works better. That's what's so positive about Honda: sometimes new parts work straight away. That makes me feel very positive - also because I know how the Japanese work."

How does the Honda feel? What characteristics does it have compared to the Ducati?

"My weak point on the Ducati was the braking phase. Maybe it wasn't the bike, but me, who knows? It's much easier for me on the Honda. I have better control in this phase. That also helps the lap time."

But can you describe the feeling on the Honda?

"You can feel the character that the production bikes also have. Even the 23cc bike, which really didn't set any records, gave you confidence up to a certain point. It only became difficult when you really started to push. I was tired on Tuesday's test in Valencia. I noticed a few peculiarities here that I hadn't felt in Valencia. That was also very helpful."

Have you already made the switch from the Ducati to the Honda?

"I'm working more on my evolution as a rider. I have learnt a lot at Ducati. There were many things I couldn't do before. I still have to improve. My feeling is that the Honda suits me. I couldn't say now that I would ride the Honda or the Ducati in any special way. I'm just trying to improve my style."

What is the biggest difference between the 2023 and 2024 Honda?

"That the new one is 7 tenths of a second faster! But that's also because I only did two runs with the old model. It was clear to us that we would concentrate on the 2024 model. I have all the more respect for what Marc Márquez achieved last season with the 23cc model."