KTM: Optimism before the start of testing

Brad Binder and Jack Miller get on the KTM RC16 for the first time tomorrow for the 2024 season. Thanks to the changed team structure, they feel well prepared and believe they can start from a higher level.

The two Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders had completely different preparations for the season. Brad Binder spent the winter relaxing in (summery) South Africa and joked: "I've been ready to get back on the bike since at least Christmas!" Colleague Jack Miller, on the other hand, broke his scaphoid on a wet track during motocross training shortly before Christmas: "But that shouldn't affect me much. It has healed well and the trainers at the Athlete Performance Centre in Thalgau near Salzburg have put me on a good training programme. Apart from that, I was briefly in Europe, spent ten days in New Zealand with my family and enjoyed the sun in Australia, as you can see from my colour. I'm fit, physically I'm doing well. Now I'm looking forward to getting going again." The young father jokes: "It feels like I'm on holiday here!"

The first times set by Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaró and Pedro Acosta on the RC16 are certainly encouraging for the two riders - especially in comparison to recent years. Brad Binder: "To be honest, Sepang has always been terrible for us in the past. Okay, last year it was a bit better, but even so, our improvements have always come afterwards. Setting the fastest time on all three days of the shakedown is definitely a positive sign."

Jack does not consider a 1:1 comparison with last year's lap times to be valid for one very simple reason: "Part of the track has been resurfaced." Miller would not be surprised if the times were to drop by up to two seconds over the coming days when more rubber is applied to the track.

A lot is expected from the expansion of the test team, which now includes three high-calibre riders in Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaró and Jonas Folger. The test riders have already significantly reduced the long list of new parts that were delivered to Malaysia from Austria over the first three days. Now it's time for Brad and Jack to find out the final components. Miller: "It helps enormously to have two great test riders here. The more the merrier! Dani is a known quantity and Pol is doing a damn good job. The two of them help us enormously. We already saw towards the end of last season that the development of the bike is going in the right direction. Our advantage: many things have already been sorted out. As a result, we will start tomorrow from a higher level."