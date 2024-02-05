Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Less Japan, more Europe

Yamaha MotoGP spearhead Fabio Quartararo spoke plainly at the team presentation in Sepang on Monday about changes to the engine, electronics and culture within the factory team.

On Monday afternoon local time, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team with Fabio Quartararo (24) and team newcomer Alex Rins (28) was presented at the Sepang International Circuit. Both rider deals are due to expire at the end of the season, which adds an extra element of suspense.

Quartararo summarised the Sepang shakedown days as follows: "The first laps were quite good. We tried some positive things that I think have potential and we completed 80 laps, which is quite a lot. We have confirmed the path we have taken and ticked off a few things. On the second day it was a bit complicated, also because of the new parts on the bike. But we testedreally well over these two days."

The Frenchman then explained: "I don't necessarily feel better on the bike now, but the potential is there. We didn'tdo atime attack with new tyres .But from lap 21 I stepped on thegas .That was 1:58.5 on the first day - that's pretty good, I think! We now want to take the next step in the tests."

The 2021 champion knows: "The most important thingon the race weekends now isFriday afternoon.If you're in the top 10, then 70 per cent of the work is done.We need a solution for qualifying and we have to sort that out, including me on my side with the driving style. I think we will manage that."

Regarding the engine, he says: "I am sure that the engine is better than last season. But I think we still need to work a lot on the electronics because it is still quite aggressive. We have potential, but we still have a long way to go with the electronics, and not just in terms of development. We have to develop the best possible software and then bring it to the bike."

Quartararo is very pleased about the far-reaching structural changes in the team around the new technical mastermind Massimo Bartolini, who came from Ducati: "I think this is important because it gives us a shorter reaction time. We wanted to changethe Japanese one more infavour of a European one.I want to get back to the top."

Asked about his future after this year, the man from the south of Francesays: "The season hasn't started yet, but it's not over either. We have to be clever and focussed. Yamaha is doing a lot of work now, so I have to take my time and think about my future. It will be an important decision - a very important move."

Fabio is humorous about the increased number of working days due to the concessions: "We will have some extra tests, we have to make full use of every day. I might ask for an extra salary (laughs). No, to be honest, it's for a good cause. That's also the reason why I'm fully focussed on the job. I'll give it my all and make sure we get back to the top."