Marc Márquez: "This is all about me"

Marc Márquez on the private Gresini-Ducati: How will his work change? We ask. Plus: The Morbidelli accident and how he saved his colleague's life.

How were your last few days before you can ride MotoGP again? Very hectic?

"Oh, not too bad. I'm pretty relaxed. The winter was short and long at the same time. Long because I was so keen to get back on a MotoGP bike and short because I still want to improve physically. But there's still a month to go before the first race. Step by step."

You trained with a Ducati Panigale in Portimão . Can you draw any conclusions about your physical condition from these laps?

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was at this time last year. It was my first winter without any major problems for a long time. Okay, I had that arm pump operation, but that's a minor thing. I've been able to train well over the past few weeks. But I'll see how fit I really am on the second day here at the latest. You usually feel strong on the first day. The true level of fitness is revealed on the second day! But that's normal at the start of the season."

You only had one bike at your disposal in Valencia. It's better not to crash that. Are you planning to push harder here because you have two bikes?

"I've always had problems on the track here in Sepang in the past. Valencia, on the other hand, suits me and my style. That's why I'm so excited to see how the Ducati feels on this track here and in Qatar - because I've also struggled there so far."

What is the biggest difference between working in a factory team and a customer team?

"In a factory team, you have more responsibility for the general development of the bike. Here, it's all about me and my performance. I have to understand how Pecco, Martín and the other Ducati guys ride and implement that for myself."

How do you rate the work of the individual manufacturers over the winter?

"I've seen the photos from the shakedown test. In terms of aerodynamics, we are moving towards Formula 1. It's no secret that I hate this development - but the rules allow it. So we are developing. Even if I don't like it, I have to adapt to it. I think it's a shame for the spectators, who get to see far fewer overtaking manoeuvres today than they used to. I think we can all agree that the show was better before all this aero. Whether the wings make us three tenths of a second faster than last year is not noticeable to the spectators on the track."

How scary was Franky Morbidelli's training accident in Portimão ?

"We are rivals - but we are also friends. Whenthe red flag came outinPortimão,Alex and I were the first at the scene of the accident. We got the signals after turn 5, Franky was between turns 8 and 9 - a bad place for a crash. When you see that a colleague has been hit, you help. That goes without saying, there's no hesitation. We put our bikes down and saw that Franky was unconscious. The problem was his position: he was lying on his back. There's a risk of him choking on his tongue. So we turned him into a stable lateral position and opened his leathers so that he could breathe. Because it was a private test, it took just under two minutes for the emergency doctors to arrive. We didn't do anything special. We simply helped him, as you would do between colleagues on any track in the world."

What will your test programme look like in the coming days?

"We'll start by adjusting the footpegs and handlebars, because in Valencia I more or less just jumped on the bike. Once I've found my perfect position on the bike, we'll start to work on a set-up that suits my style. I'll start with a standard set-up again, like Pecco or Martín ride, and then start playing around. The most important thing is that my new crew chief and I have to find a common language."