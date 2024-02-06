Sepang test, 2pm: Martin leads ahead of rookie Acosta

At the halfway point of the first official MotoGP test day of the 2024 calendar year, Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin is in the lead at Sepang. Marc Márquez, on the other hand, had problems.

The Sepang test got off to a turbulent start with a red flag after just ten minutes on Tuesday morning: World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia had already slipped relatively harmlessly in turn 11 on his first lap, and a few minutes later Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández crashed much harder in the same turn with a highsider. His RS-GP even caught fire in the gravel, but the 23-year-old Spaniard was given the all-clear after a check-up at the trackside medical centre and got back on his bike shortly after midday.

Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez also had problems at the start: he was slowed down by a technical problem on his first run and later got stuck a second time. As a result, the eight-time world champion found himself at the bottom of the timesheets for a long time, but shortly before 14:00 he at least moved up to 16th place before crashing in turn 15. However, he was able to pick up the bike and continue.

Vice world champion Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), on the other hand, got off to a strong start straight away and with a 1:57.951 min set a clear lead over the competition at times. Rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who had set the best shakedown time on Saturday with a 1:58.189 min, took second place.

By comparison, the official lap record set by Alex Márquez (Ducati) in the main race of the 2023 Malaysian GP last November is 1:58.979 min. The pole time - also the all-time lap record in Sepang - set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) was 1:57.491 min.

Martin is currently sharing the Pramac pit with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro. It is not yet clear whether Franco Morbidelli will be able to take part in at least the third and final day of testing in Malaysia on Thursday following his crash in Portimão. The medical team had decided to take a few more days to assess the Ducati rookie's state of health.

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday 2pm:

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

4th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.533

5. Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.565

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.762

7th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

8th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.822

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.863

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.993

12th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

13th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

14th Binder, KTM, + 1.112

15th Mir, Honda, + 1.127

16th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 1.335

17th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.417

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.583

19th Zarco, Honda, + 1.594

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.972

21st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

22nd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451

23rd Nakagami, Honda, + 2.770