HRC hires Alex Baumgärtel (Kalex) as consultant

There are also exciting developments to report from Sepang away from the track: Kalex co-founder Alex Baumgärtel will be in HRC uniform for the first official MotoGP test of 2024.

It was quite an unusual sight to see Alex Baumgärtel in the paddock of the Sepang International Circuit on Tuesday in a blue HRC uniform. During the brief meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com, he explained: "The connection between Kalex-Alex and HRC has been strengthened, I am now working here as a consultant in the performance area."

Baumgärtel is under contract directly with HRC. He is not allowed to comment on the details of the collaboration, but he will continue to work for Kalex engineering (his first name contributes four letters to the company name, the K was contributed by partner Klaus Hirsekorn) in the Moto2 class.

Honda used aluminium swingarms from Kalex for the first time at the Misano test in September 2022, and a chassis variant for the RC213V even came from Bobingen the previous year, but this did not yet bring about a major turnaround. This was also due to the fact that although the Japanese company had commissioned Kalex to design a frame, they subsequently granted hardly any access to the data and feedback from the riders. Now HRC's approach seems to have changed.