Alex Rins (Yamaha): Happy with the progress

The official IRTA MotoGP test began onTuesday at the Sepang International Circuit. Yamaha was already at the shakedown tests on the Sepang track before the unveiling of the new bike. Newcomer Alex Rins (28) speaks confidently about his first impressions of the M1.

"The shakedown was good for us - we were able to ride for two days. Unfortunately, there was also some rain in between. But we are happy - we have a lot of new parts, we have done a good job - I am happy," said the Catalan. "I felt really good straight away. I'm happyso far .It helps when things are ready to be tested."

"We're on the right track and my foot feels much better than in Valencia. I was a bit scared because I only trainedon road bikes in the winter . But then luckily it was also good on the M1. I'm happy with the progress. When I get up, the first steps are a bit difficult. I don't know if that's because I still have a lot of metal partsin my body."

On aerodynamics, Rins says: "Until last year, we were conservative in this respect and probably didn't find the right way. What I've seen now is that KTM is bringing a lot of things here. Wehadn't seen Ducati and Aprilia at the shakedown yet. But of course we have now also tried different wings, which help the bike toriseless at the front . I have a completely different feeling than in Valencia. Ok, that was the first day of school. But it's really much better now."

"The truth is that my feeling in Valencia and also here in Sepang was soon good. It reminds me of the old days with the Suzuki. I missed a lot of races with the Honda. We still need a bit more base. We are working a lot on the electronics. The engine is now such that you can say - it's not more aggressive - but somehow faster than the one from Valencia in December. But I can't say much yet because I don't have much experience. The bike is quite similar to the Suzuki. But I felt better here in terms of braking stability than on the Suzuki .

Rins could become the first rider in MotoGP history to win with three brands. "It would be a dream. The goal is also to win and bring Yamaha back. But it's not always in my head. I will give my maximum. Now I am with Yamaha and if I could get a win here I would be really grateful. Last year I missed ten races.Now I'm looking ahead and looking forward to finally riding the bike in races again . "

In the morning of today's test day, Rins was just faster than team-mate Quartararo.