Sepang Test Tuesday: Martin ahead of Acosta & Quartararo
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the three-day shakedown for test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta and the regular Honda and Yamaha riders, the winter break also came to an end for the other MotoGP riders on Tuesday with the first of three IRTA test days in Malaysia. World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin did not need long before he once again demonstrated his explosive speed and established himself at the top of the timesheets with a 1:57.951 minutes.
It was quiet at the Sepang International Circuit early on Tuesday afternoon, and even after the lunch break the Pramac Ducati rider's best time was no longer in danger. He stayed 0.269 seconds ahead of the remarkable rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM GASGAS).
For comparison: The official lap record of Alex Márquez (Ducati) from the main race of the 2023 Malaysian GP is 1:58.979 min. The pole time - also the all-time lap record in Sepang - of Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) was a 1:57.491 min.
Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo moved into third place shortly before 5pm, coming very close to his qualifying time from last November, a 1:58.080 min, with a 1:58.228 min.
Other notable shifts in the standings included the improvements of Marco Bezzecchi (although he also recorded a late crash) and his new Ducati brand colleague Marc Márquez to eighth and ninth place, as well as the advance of LCR newcomer Johann Zarco, who was the best Honda rider in tenth place. As always, however, test times should be treated with caution, with world champion Bagnaia holding back in 16th place.
As on every test day, there was also news from the aerodynamics front on Tuesday: Michele Pirro, who replaced Franco Morbidelli on the Pramac-Ducati for at least the first two IRTA test days, ran a fairing with three small attachments instead of the diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel.
In the Yamaha camp, both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins compared two versions of a rear spoiler. In the newly formed Aprilia customer team from Trackhouse, Miguel Oliveira has the RS-GP24 as announced, including a striking Batmobile rear section.
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6 February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451