Luca Marini: "Feeling is getting better"

Repsol newcomer Luca Marini is optimistic that Honda is developing in the right direction. He has high hopes for Alex Baumgärtel (Kalex), with whom he has already worked closely in the Moto2 World Championship.

In his first three MotoGP years, Marini rode a Ducati in his half-brother Valentino Rossi's team; this season, he is the successor to Marc Márquez at Repsol Honda. His experience with the best bike in the field should help to get the RC213V back on the road to victory. The concessions should accelerate the way back. One of these concessions is that the factory riders were allowed to get to work during the shakedown test last week. Something that Marini welcomes: "The shakedown test helped because we have to try a lot of different things. We are working hard and the feeling is getting better every time. It's great to work with the Japanese. We have found something again in the last few days, but there is still a lot to do."

Since Valencia, the bike has taken another step forward, which is the feedback from all the riders - including the experienced test rider Stefan Bradl. Luca Marini: "All the riders give similar feedback on what works and what doesn't. We are all going in the same direction. We are all going in the same direction, which is positive."

One of the most important innovations concerns the engine. Marini was able to easily follow the Ducatis in the slipstream and set a record of 336.4 km/h, together with the Ducatis of Martín and Marc Márquez as well as Pedro Acosta's GASGAS. It was also noticeable that Luca accelerated out of many corners on the rear wheel: "The engine definitely has more power, so we are struggling with grip. It's a question of the set-up of the whole bike. I generally tend to do more wheelies than others. That's down to my style and my preferences. Now that we have more torque, this phenomenon is more noticeable - as long as we can utilise the grip. The challenge is to put the individual aspects and improvements together: Aero, engine, electronics. At the moment, we are utilising perhaps 60 percent of our potential."

Luca Marini is pleased that Alex Baumgärtel is now on an official HRC mission, after Honda already utilised Kalex components and knowledge last year. After all, he has been riding Kalex for his entire six-year Moto2 career, achieving 6 wins and a second place in the World Championship.

Alex Baumgärtel has always had a lot of respect for Marini - and this respect is mutual: "Alex can certainly give us good tips. He is a clever man who understands motorbike dynamics like few others. It was always great to work with him. He now needs a little experience with the Michelin tyres." To what extent is Baumgärtel already involved in the work? "At the moment, he's mainly listening to us. I'm trying to give him feedback: What the tyre is doing, but also how the Honda feels compared to the Ducati."

Marini finished today's test day in 17th place, one second behind Jorge Martín's best time. The fastest Honda rider was Johann Zarco (LCR).



MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11. Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12. Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14. Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17. Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18. Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19. Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20. Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23. Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451