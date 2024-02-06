Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): Better fast than slow

"For sure, it's always good to be fast. It's better than being slow," commented Jorge Martin on his best time of the day on Tuesday in Sepang in an emphatically relaxed manner. At the same time, however, he immediately made it clear: "I didn't focus too much on the lap times today. I was more focussed on understanding exactly which engine was better. I set the lap time with the new engine, but that's not the most important aspect. It's more about the performance, the handling, the throttle response and these things, that was my focus. There are some positive aspects, but also some negative ones, we have to keep working on them. I think we will continue on Wednesday with both bikes in the 2024 configuration, then it will be easier to work on."

"At the moment, I favour the 2024 engine, which has some really good aspects," revealed last year's runner-up. "But as I said, we need to work more with it because we don't want to make the same mistake as in 2022."

When asked about the new engine, the Pramac Ducati rider added: "The handling was good and very similar to the 2023 bike. But we seem to have a bit more power. That's good because I've seen that other brands like Honda and Yamaha have improved. I saw on the track that they were quite fast on the straights. Maybe we have a few weak points, but I can't say much more about that. But overall I think it's a better bike."

However, the "Martinator" did not notice a particularly big step compared to last year's GP23, as the difference was greater a year ago. "The step from 2022 to 2023 was big, the 2022 bike was very complicated. This year's bike is more in line with the 2023 bike, with a little more power. More power sometimes brings more problems, in corner exit for example, which we are trying to understand. I feel very good on the brakes. I believe that we will be a bit more competitive this season."

"The next two days will be important to continue in this direction and work a little on the details. We still have a lot of things to try out, and the fairing will also be important, because it's about the whole package. I have already improved the lap times from last year's test. That's why I think it's really positive," summarised the 26-year-old Spaniard.

The fact that Martin was the only Ducati MotoGP rider to be absent from training last week as part of the Superbike World Championship test in Portimão caused astonishment among attentive observers. His surprisingly open answer to the question was equally surprising: "They didn't tell me. I think it was a misunderstanding. I was in Montmeló for training. I only realised two days before that they were going to race there. I couldn't organise to get the bikes and everything there. It was a misunderstanding and hopefully I will be there next season," added the Pramac star, who has already let it be known that he is aiming for a place in the factory team in 2025 or will look elsewhere.

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451