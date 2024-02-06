Pedro Acosta (2nd): "Sometimes switch off the heart"

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta also put the exclamation mark on the first day of the official IRTA tests. Team-mate Augusto Fernandez was disenchanted and annoyed by the wrong plan.

Red Bull-GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pedro Acosta finished the first official MotoGP test day of the 2024 calendar year in second place, once again demonstrating his skills. By comparison, his Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernandez finished in 21st position, 1.6 seconds behind the rookie.

Moto2 World Champion Acosta was the fastest Pierer Group rider in today's timesheets and also the first pursuer of the once again unleashed runner-up Jorge Martin, coming very close to the 1:58 sound barrier. "I was happy about the things I was able to try today. That 's part of the job, it was good - and what 's even better is that every time we go out on the track, we are immediately back at the same level as the day before," said Pedro.

What's more: "We've also improved the pace. We were around 2:00 at the end of the shakedown test - now we can run in the 1:59s here. We keep trying to improve every day."

Then Acosta also clarified: "We are trying things just for me! It's about how you have to ride behind other bikes, for example, and how you have to change the electronics over the weekend. It's about the things you have to change from FP1 to the afternoon, for example. We just want to be as ready as possible for Doha in every area."

"I followed some of the guys but there wasn't much time. But it was good to be behind Jack and the Aprilias. You couldreally feel how the wind changes when you are behind a bike. I've heard a lot about how the slipstream changes massively, suddenly sucking in the wind and so on."

The Spaniard has learned a lot on used tyres: "It's difficult to understand. But if you push, that doesn't mean you're always fast. But if you drive aggressively, the anti-wheeling system will immediately tell you and much more. Sometimes you just have to understand that you have to ride with your head, not your heart, in order to be fast. You also get tired more quickly because you have to fight with the bike."

How is the rookie feeling physically in the scorching heat? "Physically, I feel good enough. I've put on muscle mass, I'm now four kilos heavier - I now weigh 63.5 kilos. But I want to be 65. The only thing was my neck. I didn't have any problems with my forearms."

The disenchanted Augusto Fernandez, on the other hand ,seemed frustrated: "It was a disastrous first day. We lost time in the morning with our plan, which we shouldn't have done. In the end I was on the new chassis, but with the same setup as at the GP, where I was able to set a 1:58. We simply lost too much time, but we still have two days left."

"I'm still damn slow with the new bike. We'll start tomorrow with the race setup, with the new frame and see if we can be faster. I've gone from very, very slow to very slow. The chassis is better. We still have to make a few changes, it's not magic."