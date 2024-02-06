Franco Morbidelli misses tests in Sepang and Qatar

On Tuesday in Sepang, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro replaced Franco Morbidelli, who crashed heavily a week ago. Now the Prima Pramac Racing Team has announced: "Franky" will be absent for longer

On 30 January, Franco Morbidelli crashed a Panigale V4S in turn 9 of the "Autódromo Internacional do Algarve" and hit the ground hard. The 29-year-old Italian briefly lost consciousness and the Márquez brothers were the first to arrive and tend to him. After the scary moment, the first news from the medical centre at the race track and subsequently from the hospital in Faro was encouraging. Two computer tomographies showed no abnormalities.

The three-time MotoGP winner spent two nights under medical observation in Portugal before being allowed to travel home to Italy. However, the hope that he would be able to continue his journey to Malaysia in time for at least the third Sepang test day was not realised.

On Tuesday, Pramac announced that, following further examinations by Dr Franco Servadei and Dr Roberto Donati, Morbidelli would be taking a three-week break from sporting activities as a precautionary measure. This is what the neurologist Dr Servadei advised him to do despite an overall good clinical picture, according to a statement from the Italian racing team.

Franco Morbidelli will therefore also miss the Qatar test on 19 and 20 February. His comeback is scheduled for the World Championship opener in Lusail from 8 to 10 March. This means that "Franky" will start the season as a Ducati rookie without any tests apart from the one-day Valencia test at the end of November.