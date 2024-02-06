KTM: Endurance rider Jack Miller

The Australian was the busiest man in Sepang: nobody else managed 69 laps. Brad Binder was slowed down by a puncture. Nevertheless, both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders were positive after day 1.

After Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro had pre-selected the new parts for the KTM RC16 during the shakedown test, the riders got involved for the first time today to further evaluate these parts and settings. Brad Binder and Jack Miller had different specifications to work through, with the Australian having to cover a broader spectrum.

Accordingly, he had to take a deep breath afterwards: "That was a pretty full day today! We tried out a lot of things and played around with the material. The bike felt good from the first metre. I didn't get what I wanted out of the time attack, but you shouldn't overestimate that."

Even the list of parts to be tested earned the Australian's respect: "Engine, electronics, aero: the guys at the factory have worked incredibly hard over the winter. We were given different things to try in each area. It was important to follow a clear plan and sort out as many things as possible step by step. These test days are the most important of the year. This is where you hammer in crucial points for the season."

Physically, Miller was not completely unimpressed by his marathon outing: "Towards the end, I was already quite cramped on the bike. I'll definitely sleep well tonight!"

Pithy sound

Noticeable: the KTM sounds throatierthan last year. Jack: "Last year we lost metres to the Ducatis on the exit of corners. We worked on that. Of course, there is no revolution. The engine is still a big banger. We are working on the finer points." Noticeable: the exhaust of the rear cylinder bank is shorter than last year. Miller confirms: "The exhaust length influences the engine characteristics. Our guys found something in the data that led to this new solution. It also looks nicer."

And he praises the newteam structure: "Together with Dani and Pol, our technicians can now draw on the input of six very good racing riders here at the track and overlay their feedback on top of each other. That really is perfect."

It is noticeable that Miller and Binder no longer ride as sideways as they did a year ago. Jack explains: "That was due to the characteristics of the engine brake. We had to set it up that way back then to avoid other problems. Now our bike does what it should when turning in - even if it no longer looks as spectacular."

Brad Binder was also happy: "It was so cool to finally be able to ride MotoGP again! My day was trouble-free apart from a tyre failure on the third lap. That was a bit frustrating because we can't get a spare tyre if one breaks. We would like to have more tyres for the tests. In total, one set of tyres lasts 24 or 25 laps here, but its performance drops dramatically after 15 laps. And the performance of the medium tyre is significantly worse than that of the soft tyre. As a result, you spend less time on the track than you would actually like."

Brad is looking forward to tomorrow: "For me, the main thing was to get back into the rhythm. I focussed on working with the electronics today. It's quite complex overall, especially when it comes to tuning the engine brake. Every little detail changes the driving behaviour dramatically. In the end, we found something that is extremely promising. Tomorrow will be more interesting."

Binder finished the test day in 12th place, Miller in 18th.

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451