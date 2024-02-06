Marc Márquez (Ducati/9th): "Where have I ended up"

Marc Márquez had several problems on Tuesday at the MotoGP test opener in Sepang, four times the eight-time champion had to stop unplanned and head for the Gresini pits via the service road. The Spaniard was only able to significantly improve his lap time in the afternoon.

"It was a very strange and hectic day. It was one problem after another, but the team solved it very professionally. Everything that can happen, happened today. But I couldn't build up any confidence in the bike," reported the 30-year-old. "My brother had no problems, and the team never had a problem in 2023 either. I came back four times via the service road. But they did a very good job."

"I also worked a bit on the footrest today. The plan would have been to adapt the handlebars as well, but we didn't get round to it. We also worked a lot on the rear brake and the front brake. This is an aspect that I attach great importance to. Now we have to understand the riding style, how I have to adapt and also how the bike has to be adapted," added the Ducati newcomer.

"The bike is completely different," continued Marc Márquez. "If a bike works for the rider, then it normally fits quite well on all tracks. But here in Sepang I've always had problems in the past. It's not the same here as in Valencia," he pointed out after finishing fourth on his debut on the Desmosedici GP23 at the Valencia test at the end of November. "In some corners I'm as fast as the other riders, in others not yet. I did a lot of laps, but they were not good laps in terms of quality. But we still have two days, we won't change much. I was used to the Honda here. With the Ducati you have to ride completely differently in order to utilise the advantages. It's about completely different lines, in the morning I rode like with the Honda, the bike wobbled massively. In the afternoon I understood it better."

Marc then revealed: "The riding style here is very different with the Ducati. With the Ducati you use the rear more, the balance - with the Honda it's the front. With the Honda, it's all about getting the bike upright extremely quickly. With the Ducati, I simply have to understand this better. In the last corner it wasn't a crash, but I came out onto the gravel - but it was just a technical problem. In turn 9 I had a problem - and a save. The guys explained to me beforehand that there are a few tricks with the Ducati, which I then understood. I was riding full of confidence and had the wrong gear, then this moment happened, but I had everything under control."

The Spaniard knows: "If I have to compare, Valencia was obviously better. It was a normal day there, without any problems. Today I asked myself, where did I end up? I couldn't get into a rhythm. Only the last hour in the afternoon was okay. You also have to be patient, I'm relaxed. You don't have to be the fastest here either. I still need time to understand the bike and be closer to the top guys." However, Márquez is also full of praise for Ducati: "The secret of Ducati is that they take care of all the bikes. Of course, they spend longer in the pits with the factory bikes. But if you have problems, they take care of all the bikes."

Regarding the comparisons, Marc said: "We also had access to the data at Honda. But I only compared one lap today and that was Martin's data because he was the fastest rider on the track. But it's also about the set-up and not thinking so much about the others. Today we didn't touch anything in terms of the settings. My technician Frankie also has to understand me and I have to understand Frankie as well," he referred to his new crew chief Frankie Carchedi.

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451