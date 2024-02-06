After highsider: Rául Fernández has to abort test

The first official MotoGP test day of the year was less than a quarter of an hour old when Raúl Fernández crashed hard in a highsider at turn 11 of the Sepang International Circuit. Although the all-clear was given after an initial examination at the trackside medical centre, the 23-year-old got back on his RS-GP shortly after midday. After a total of just 21 laps, however, he went to hospital for further examinations.

His Trackhouse Racing Team then announced on Tuesday evening: To avoid risking a more serious injury to his badly bruised pelvis and hip, the Spaniard will make the journey home to recover fully ahead of the Qatar test (19 and 20 February).

"First of all, I would like to apologise to Aprilia and our Trackhouse Racing MotoGP Team," said Raúl Fernández. "I had a heavy crash on my first laps in the morning due to the track conditions. Honestly, I didn't see it coming. Because of this crash, I won't be able to continue the test here in Sepang. I feel really bad because we won't have the opportunity to understand and get to know the new bike better. It is now important for me to recover and rest well. Riding the bike in this condition is not safe for me. I must therefore concentrate on my recovery and try to be at 100 per cent for the Qatar test in order to do all the work we had planned for here."

This means that two regular riders will now be missing in Sepang, as Franco Morbidelli has to take a three-week break after his training crash in Portimão.

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451