Oliveira: "Travelling with a tennis racket"

What's that back there? Miguel Oliveira had what is known as an aero rake strapped to the rear of his Aprilia RS GP for part of his sessions. These devices are familiar from Formula 1: they measure the air pressure at different points behind the vehicle, which enables the aerodynamicists to get a precise picture of the airflow.

However, in addition to data, the Portuguese rider also gathered impressions of the characteristics of the new bike on today's first day of testing: "I didn't just test parts, but also listened intensively to the new bike: how does it feel, how does it want to be ridden? In addition, tyre management is not easy on the first day. So you burn a few tyres at the beginning that you know won't work so well." And he also confirms a basic tenor of all the drivers: "Lap times are not meaningful on the first day. But some of the guys have already put the pedal to the metal!"

The Portuguese rider set his personal fastest lap around midday, when he put on soft tyres for the first time and was almost in the midfield at the same time as brand colleague Aleix Espargaró. "After that, we started to try more parts. That can go well, but it doesn't have to. At the same time, the tyres are getting older. Even if the improvements feel good, the times don't necessarily reflect that."

How big is the difference between the 2022 bike he had at his disposal last season and the current 2024 bike? Miguel, straight from the gun: "The new bike generates so much more downforce! It has more power. The feedback is different. You have to recalibrate your senses. I started with my standard setting and immediately realised that the bike wasn't where it should be. That's when the work started."

This is where the work of the crew comes into play: "You have to be very careful to have a healthy base before you dive into the details. It's about separating things out and coming to an effective solution."

How did it feel to ride with the aero rakes at the rear? Oliveira laughs: "With that tennis racket on the back? Not great. You can really feel it. But at least we have the data now. That's the most important thing."



MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6 February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451