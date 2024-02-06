Quartararo (3rd): "Luckily engine is better"

Yamaha MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo made a good impression on the first day in Sepang, but also told adventurous stories about the comparisons between the working methods in the factory team in the past and today.

Fabio Quartararo established himself in third place in the timesheets after the first day of testing in Sepang on Tuesday. Alex Rins also found himself in a decent position. Quartararo, who also achieved goodtopspeed values,only lost just under three tenths to Jorge Martín (Ducati) on his best lap .

"I am happy! The engine is better than in 2023 - fortunately! But we are not yet utilising the bike's full potential. I think the character is still far too aggressive, we can't call up all thepoweryet . But we worked today to utilise our engine as well as possible."

"There's a big difference between being in the top 10 and being able to race for the top five in every race. We have a lot more options now, but we still don't have a winning bike. Thanks to Max (Massimo Bartolini) and Marco (Nicotra ),the work in the team is now like black and white compared to the past. This is great for Yamaha. We were years away in terms of electronics and it's also something we still need to improve."

"It was typical of Yamaha that the bike had zero grip when the conditions were bad - Alex Rins also realised this .Whenever the track hadlittle grip , wewere really far behind."

Commenting on the atmosphere in the team, he said: "I love the way we work with the guys. We tried a few things in the shakedown, but we had technical problems. Together with Max, we then said we wouldn't give up, we wanted a solution - and it worked. In the past, the Japanese engineers said it was too risky, we'd rather not do it."

And Fabio also reveals: "We haven't taken the big steps, but we have gathered information. We have to check a lot of set-ups and then find the right option for a lap. We've tried things now that we've never tried in the past and it wasn't too bad in the end. One of our goals is to make the bike smoother. At the moment it is far too aggressive."

"As long as we haven't straightened the bike, it's incredibly wobbly. We have to make the bike easier to ride." And how is he physically? " I 'm ok, but over 20 laps itgets difficult. Sometimes - with the same setup - the electronics suddenly intervene more thanin the previous laps. I don't understand that yet. We have to work on that inthe coming days ."



MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451