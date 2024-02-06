Aprilia had to learn: Aerodynamics is what counts

On the first day of the MotoGP tests in Sepang/Malaysia, Aprilia had its two factory riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales carry out comparative tests of last year's and 2024 models. Both can feel the progress.

On Tuesday, the Aprilia engineers listened particularly carefully to their factory riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. Their feedback is expected to make the decisive difference in bridging the gap to Ducati this year and to ride consistently at the front.

Aleix and Maverick were in great demand as they rode and compared both the current model of the Aprilia RS-GP and last year's machine - the new aerodynamic features are immediately apparent.

For Aleix Espargaro, the test work is nerve-wracking: "We now have a lot more downforce on the front wheel. We are also testing three different combinations of wings for the hump as well as a few other little things. This makes the bike feel heavier and we have to find out which changes we want to keep after the tests."

Maverick Vinales, who kept fit over the winter with motocross and on an Aprilia RSV4, is aiming to take his first win for the Italian manufacturer: "You have to understand the aerodynamics first in order to be fast with it. When I switched to the 2023 bike, I immediately equalled my time, despite a few mistakes on my fastest lap. The new model behaves completely differently. We need more experience to find the perfect balance."

Team-mate Espargaro, meanwhile, revealed that it has only been over the past five seasons that he has realised how important the area of aerodynamics is and that it is the key to success. "It's incredibly complex. We have so many wings, as a driver you have to decide which package suits you best. For example, one wing generates downforce under braking, another more in the centre of the corner. You have to find a good compromise. But the geometry of the bike has also changed a lot."

Ultimately, the aim is to complete the tests in the best possible way despite the limitation of only seven sets of tyres per rider. Espargaro: "The engineers want to see their bike in the top five, so you have to chase times. On the other hand, they also want to collect as much data as possible."

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451