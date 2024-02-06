Ducati: GP24 faster, new fairing coming first

MotoGP title defender Pecco Bagnaia (16th) did not go time-chasing on the first Sepang test day, but concentrated on the comparison tests with the new engine. He and Enea Bastianini (5th) are in agreement.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini started their first MotoGP test day of the calendar year on Tuesday on the 2023 bike. This is what most of the regular riders do after the winter break, with only Honda completely foregoing the comparison with last year's notoriously difficult bike in Malaysia.

From Wednesday, only the 2024 specification will be used in the Ducati-Lenovo pits. The factory riders from Borgo Panigale agreed that the Desmosedici GP24 was the right way to go. "I decided in the last exit to continue with the 2024 spec because I believe that the potential is good - so far more in the braking phase, we are still working on the power delivery. Overall, I'm pretty happy," summarised Bagnaia.

"What I like better is the braking phase. I already noticed that in Valencia," the World Champion went into more detail. "But the acceleration and power delivery are quite different - more nervous. We are taking care of that and I think we have made a good step forward, considering that we set the best lap time on used tyres. The top speed was very similar, we improved a lot during the day, but the wind picked up, so it was difficult to understand if we improved the acceleration significantly. But the feeling was good."

His team-mate Bastianini, who says he is finally back to 100 per cent physically, agreed with him: "The first impression was like in Valencia, it wasn't bad. We are only at the beginning, we still have to try out other solutions in the coming days, but at the moment we are happy with the new bike."

When asked about the advantages of the GP24, the "Bestia" first mentioned the engine brake. "But the speed is not bad either. The throttle response is very different compared to the old engine. It feels strange right at the start, then nervous - but we were much faster with the 2024 bike than with the 2023 bike, even with this problem. And I don't think it will take long for the team to solve it."

The long wait for the latest aero package should also soon come to an end, which observers and fans have been eagerly awaiting since the Ducati team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio. Gigi Dall'Igna himself revealed that the new fairing will differ significantly from the one from previous seasons. So far, however, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has only demonstrated slightly modified versions of the side fairing (with a ground effect step and diffusers or, on Tuesday, three small attachments instead of the downwash ducts).

Bagnaia announced on Tuesday evening: "We will try out the new fairing tomorrow. This is very important and will take a lot of time."

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, +0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451