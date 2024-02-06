LCR Honda: "Base is healthy"

It was noticeable that nobody was out on the track as little as the Honda riders. There were technical reasons for this, explains Taka Nakagami - and it won't change any time soon.

While the KTM riders in particular reeled off lap after lap, the Honda riders were noticeably scarce on the track: Luca Marini completed 20 full laps, Joan Mír 23 and Taka Nakagami only 16. Only his team-mate Johann Zarco was on a par with the competition with 34. At the beginning of the session, the Frenchman even got the chance to test the RC213V on medium tyres, although it is well known that this type of tyre does not work properly in Malaysia.

Zarco found out a lot today: "I have the feeling that I can play more with the Honda than with the Ducati last year. That's really positive. There are areas where I already like the Honda better than the Ducati, in other areas we have disadvantages. The direction of development is clear. I'll leave the planning to Honda and do what they say."

Do you ride with more physical effort than before? "I'm not sure about that. It's possible that I'm playing with my body more on the corner entry than in the past. The two days of shakedown testing helped me to take pressure off the system and take a more relaxed approach to today. We've saved soft tyres for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow when we plan a time attack." Today was good enough for 10th place.

Are there still new things to try out in the coming days, or have we already seen all the HRC innovations today? "There are still a lot of untested parts in the garage! And that's positive. It's just the beginning of a big evolution. If the process continues like this, we will soon be able to fight for the top spot. In any case, the basic bike seems to be healthy. The more we work on the aerodynamics, the clearer the picture becomes. The bike is behaving as expected."

Team-mate Taka Nakagami was a victim of the limited mileage: Honda has to economise on the new engines. This dampened the mood of the long Japanese rider: "I'm sad, because I would have liked to have done more laps. The resulting long breaks between outings were also not ideal."

Does this kilometre restriction for the engines only apply to you? "No, it applies to all four Honda riders, but not all of them equally. None of us have the luxury of simply being able to ride out to familiarise ourselves. That won't change over the next two days either." The result: "Every single lap needs to be well planned. Hopefully that will change for the Qatar test. We need a good strategy for tomorrow as to what we want to try and when. Every minute, every lap on the track is valuable for us."

How does it feel with the new engine? "Better than with the old one. The new aero package also feels right. We all agree that we want to continue working with it tomorrow."



MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6 February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451