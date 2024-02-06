Alex Hofmann: "My order"

Exclusively on SPEEDWEEK.com: Alex Hofmann, ServusTV's MotoGP expert, analyses the first day of testing. Which manufacturer is where, what innovations will we see and which riders impressed him?

What trends can be identified from the tests?

"Yamaha and Honda had an advantage today because they were able to test with their regular riders during the shakedown test. This difference will level out over the next two days. In addition, Sepang traditionally suits the Yamaha well. This factor should also be taken into account. I'm not surprised that Jorge Martín is so fierce on the first day. The fact that Pedro Acosta is riding at the front right away is an incredible achievement, even if he has a three test lead on the track. That's pretty damn impressive."

Have you taken a closer look at Aprilia's new rear end? Here, the exhaust is designed to additionally support the effect of the aerodynamics, just like in Formula 1 in the past...

"They have brought several concepts to the track. At Aprilia, Marco de Luca is a very skilful aerodynamicist with Ferrari Formula 1 experience. Just the fact that they measure the airflow with the aero rake! We will see a lot more madness between now and 2026. The basic prerequisite for the massive use of sidepods and the like: you need an engine that is actually too powerful - like the one Ducati has. In other words, if you have problems getting the excess power to the ground at all. And that doesn't speak in favour of Yamaha at the moment. If they were to bolt massive wings to the bike, they would become even more of a victim on the straights."

Honda, on the other hand, obviously has to save on engines.

"They are stepping on the gas in development. And as always in such cases, the question is how to get the new parts. Other manufacturers have also had to realise in the past how difficult it is to produce four motorbikes at the same technical level. In the prototype sector, this even affects a giant like Honda. And it's incredibly expensive. You want to be 100% sure that it works before you produce six, seven, eight of something."

Will the Ducati fairing announced for tomorrow be the game changer of the 2024 season?

"We've already seen the basic features with Pirro. The idea is similar to that of Aprilia with their Batmobile rear end: they want to clear up the small air turbulence at the rear. I assume that all the aerodynamicists have similar ideas and that we will see something that is not so far removed from what we have already seen at Ducati, Aprilia and KTM - but I'm happy to be surprised."

How easy is it to integrate revolutionary aero ideas into your existing concept these days?

"The topic is super complex. Even the basic setup of a two-wheeler is not as simple as we know. If you change one detail, you have to adapt the rest to it. It's usually not enough just to screw in a harder spring because the wings push harder. What's more, every rider has a different posture and a different riding style. We have now reached the point where different leather and helmet manufacturers have an influence on aerodynamics. Because the topic is getting so out of hand, those manufacturers who are well positioned in the test team have an advantage. See KTM with Pedrosa, Pol Espargaró and Jonas Folger. KTM can now be sure that what these guys have tested works."

Arg, which factors you now have to take into account.

"We thought 20 years ago that MotoGP was complicated. From today's perspective, it's a joke what I did in my active time."

So what does your pecking order look like today?

"The fact that all the riders at KTM were fast - including rookie Acosta - shows that the bike works. In the past, many manufacturers have managed to provide just one rider with a bike to suit their taste. KTM seems to do that better. Of course, this doesn't change the fact that Ducati remains the benchmark. Pecco and Marc kept a very low profile today and were still not worlds away from the top. Marc will give the other riders a headache relatively quickly. Behind Ducati, the trend from last year could continue, with KTM in first place. I rate Aprilia as a box of chocolates: Depending on the track, there's something great in it, but it still lacks consistency. For me, the guys from Noale are nevertheless absolute favourites. With Honda and Yamaha, you still have to wait and see how quickly it all bears fruit in racing. I still find that difficult. OK on one lap: they are all close together. The stress of a race weekend will show who has the strongest package."

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6 February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451