Sepang test, 2pm: Top 4 under all-time lap record
At the start of the second official test day, the times dropped rapidly: Fabio Quartararo was the first to beat Jorge Martin's Tuesday best time with a 1:57.888 min, but the Yamaha star was immediately ousted at the top of the timesheet by VR46 protégé Marco Bezzecchi on the Desmosedici GP23 and Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.
However, it was Pramac star Martin again who broke Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia's all-time lap record with a 1:57.227 min, a 1:57.491 min from qualifying for the 2023 Malaysia GP last November. Binder followed suit and came within 0.054 seconds of the runner-up's new benchmark. Bagnaia himself then also remained below his previous all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit, before Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró also moved 0.023 sec ahead of the world champion in third place.
Remarkable: With Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Márquez, rookie Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini, eleven riders have already posted 1:57 times at the halfway point on Wednesday. Gresini-Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez is in 13th place (+0.845 sec).
After the initial time chases (but not for all riders, so as always the classification should be treated with caution), the teams continued testing on used tyres. At Ducati, Bastianini and Martin were the first to set off with the new aero package, and Bagnaia also completed his first laps with it in the early afternoon. The changes were not quite so radical; it was a further development of the "ground effect" fairing, which had not yet convinced the factory riders from Borgo Panigale last year. A very pronounced step can be seen on the bulbous side panelling, which also contains an air intake. There are also the diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel.
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday 2pm:
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.273 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.054 sec
3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.173
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.196
5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.346
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.399
7th Acosta, KTM, + 0.453
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.594
9th Mir, Honda, + 0.599
10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.615
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.717
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.738
13th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.845
14th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.899
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.027
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.099
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.121
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.183
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.276
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.642
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.717
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.403
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.429
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451