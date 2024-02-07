Sepang test, 2pm: Top 4 under all-time lap record

Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin also leads the second MotoGP test day in Sepang, but Brad Binder (KTM), Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) and Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) also fell short of the pole time set at the Malaysian GP.

At the start of the second official test day, the times dropped rapidly: Fabio Quartararo was the first to beat Jorge Martin's Tuesday best time with a 1:57.888 min, but the Yamaha star was immediately ousted at the top of the timesheet by VR46 protégé Marco Bezzecchi on the Desmosedici GP23 and Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

However, it was Pramac star Martin again who broke Ducati factory rider Pecco Bagnaia's all-time lap record with a 1:57.227 min, a 1:57.491 min from qualifying for the 2023 Malaysia GP last November. Binder followed suit and came within 0.054 seconds of the runner-up's new benchmark. Bagnaia himself then also remained below his previous all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit, before Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró also moved 0.023 sec ahead of the world champion in third place.

Remarkable: With Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Márquez, rookie Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini, eleven riders have already posted 1:57 times at the halfway point on Wednesday. Gresini-Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez is in 13th place (+0.845 sec).

After the initial time chases (but not for all riders, so as always the classification should be treated with caution), the teams continued testing on used tyres. At Ducati, Bastianini and Martin were the first to set off with the new aero package, and Bagnaia also completed his first laps with it in the early afternoon. The changes were not quite so radical; it was a further development of the "ground effect" fairing, which had not yet convinced the factory riders from Borgo Panigale last year. A very pronounced step can be seen on the bulbous side panelling, which also contains an air intake. There are also the diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel.

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday 2pm:

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.273 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.054 sec

3. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.173

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.196

5. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.346

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.399

7th Acosta, KTM, + 0.453

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.594

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.599

10th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.615

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.738

13th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.845

14th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.899

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.027

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.099

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.121

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.183

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.276

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.642

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.717

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.403

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.429

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451