Albesiano (Aprilia): "More than 20 aero combinations"

Romano Albesiano, Technical Director of Aprilia Racing, spoke at the Sepang test about the purpose of the rear wing, aero rake and the current status of the heat problem.

The MotoGP manufacturers have to solve a puzzle during the pre-season tests in order to put together the best possible package from all the available components, explained Romano Albesiano in a small press conference at the Sepang Media Centre on Wednesday. In terms of aerodynamics alone, there are more than 20 possible combinations, estimates Aprilia's Technical Director. "We are talking about the tests here, because as soon as the racing season starts, you are naturally limited. On three days of testing, when you also have a lot of other things to do, it's a very difficult task."

Romano, does the aerodynamic combination have to be determined first because it now has such a big impact on the whole package?

We started with a configuration that was very similar to last year's bike, although not quite the same, to understand whether the new bike was OK on the mechanical side. Once that was confirmed, we started to play with the parts.

Aprilia was the first manufacturer ever to use a rear spoiler on Lorenzo Savadori's RS-GP on a race weekend at Mugello in 2022. While the competition followed suit, the attached wing did not seem to prove its worth at Aprilia, with the new rear end having a completely different shape. Why is it so difficult to find the right balance?

For some reason, it's not so easy on our bike to make it work with the wing on the rear. We have some ideas, but it's not quite clear why. We tested it again here in Sepang, but the balance needs to be changed quite a bit. Let's put it this way: the bike doesn't accept the wing directly, it's not better straight away. It probably has to do with the mass distribution.

What is the aim of a rear spoiler?

We expect the rear wheel to have more contact with the ground when braking. That is the main reason why we started designing the rear spoiler.

On the other hand, this leads to more wheelie tendency during acceleration, right?

Yes, a rear spoiler normally has to be compensated with an equivalent aerodynamic effect at the front. It's always a balance. However, the rear spoiler has an effect on the dynamics of the rear wheel and the ground contact. This is a very delicate phase and it is difficult to get it right. But if you manage it, you definitely make a step forward.

It's not just the Batmobile-like rear end that is causing a stir here in Sepang. On Tuesday, Trackhouse-Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira also went out with an aero rake on his RS-GP for measurement purposes, as we normally only know it from Formula 1. What's behind it?

We designed the bike by simulating the aerodynamic field, i.e. the airflow around the bike and the rider, using computer programmes. However, every calculation must also be confirmed with an experiment and this is one of the possible experiments to confirm that the computer is telling the truth. You create a picture by measuring the air pressure and compare it with what the computer says - similar to the wind tunnel, which is perhaps a more common instrument to check the computer calculation. This is because the computer is basically a virtual wind tunnel.

Increasingly sophisticated aerodynamics increase the load on tyres, which is a concern for Michelin and has led to stricter control of minimum pressures. Is a manufacturer looking for technical solutions to this problem or more of a political discussion with the tyre supplier?

Political discussions are always part of the game, but yes, it is a key aspect of aerodynamic development: designing devices that prevent heat from the brake disc in particular from flowing directly onto the rim and tyre. That is also the purpose of all those things you see between the brake disc and the wheel, many manufacturers use a kind of shield.

Can't that in turn cause the brakes to overheat?

Absolutely, that's the next thing. So we design something that fulfils the first purpose and at the same time allows the brake caliper to cool.

In recent years, the issue of heat development has also repeatedly caused problems for Aprilia riders at the hot overseas GPs, sometimes they could hardly breathe. Maverick Viñales even had to retire from the 2023 Thailand GP as a result. Has this problem been resolved for 2024?

We are in the process of doing so, but it has not yet been solved. We have just done a race simulation here with three riders riding one after the other. We still have work to do before the Asian races, otherwise we will have problems again.