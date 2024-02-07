Sepang test Wednesday: Best time of the day for Bastianini
After setting the fastest time on Tuesday, Pramac ace Jorge Martin continued to lead the timesheets for much of the second day of the Sepang test, but with half an hour to go Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini trumped him with a 1:57.134 min.
Last November, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set a 1:57.491 min for pole position at the Malaysian GP, but on Wednesday the top five - Bastianini, Martin, Binder, Aleix Espargaró and Bagnaia himself - all fell short of this previous all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit. Eleven riders achieved 1:57 times, including rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).
Also noteworthy: Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha M1 topped the top speed list on the second official MotoGP test day in 2024 with 338.5 km/h. The new engine in combination with the current aero package, which according to team manager Massimo Meregalli will also be used at the world championship opener in Doha, does indeed appear to be a step forward.
The Desmosedici GP24 riders Bastianini, Martin and Bagnaia tested the new aero package, which is a further development of the "ground effect" side fairing that was rejected last year - with additional air intakes and diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel.
Prominent Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez (14th) refrained from a real time chase, concentrating on familiarising himself with and adapting to the GP23 and at the same time adapting his riding style to the Ducati's characteristics. With a long run at the end and a total of 72 laps, the six-time MotoGP champion was by far the busiest rider on Wednesday.
Raúl Fernández returned home after his crash on Tuesday to recover for the Qatar test on 19th and 20th February and will be replaced in the trackhouse pits by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori. Pramac-Ducati rookie Franco Morbidelli will also miss the second pre-season test and will be replaced in Sepang by Michele Pirro.
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451