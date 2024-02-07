Sepang test Wednesday: Best time of the day for Bastianini

Enea Bastianini, last year's Malaysia GP winner, snatched the fastest time from his Ducati brand colleague Jorge Martin at the end of the second MotoGP test day in Sepang. Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder held on to third place.

After setting the fastest time on Tuesday, Pramac ace Jorge Martin continued to lead the timesheets for much of the second day of the Sepang test, but with half an hour to go Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini trumped him with a 1:57.134 min.

Last November, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia set a 1:57.491 min for pole position at the Malaysian GP, but on Wednesday the top five - Bastianini, Martin, Binder, Aleix Espargaró and Bagnaia himself - all fell short of this previous all-time lap record on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit. Eleven riders achieved 1:57 times, including rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

Also noteworthy: Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha M1 topped the top speed list on the second official MotoGP test day in 2024 with 338.5 km/h. The new engine in combination with the current aero package, which according to team manager Massimo Meregalli will also be used at the world championship opener in Doha, does indeed appear to be a step forward.

The Desmosedici GP24 riders Bastianini, Martin and Bagnaia tested the new aero package, which is a further development of the "ground effect" side fairing that was rejected last year - with additional air intakes and diffusers ("downwash ducts") behind the front wheel.

Prominent Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez (14th) refrained from a real time chase, concentrating on familiarising himself with and adapting to the GP23 and at the same time adapting his riding style to the Ducati's characteristics. With a long run at the end and a total of 72 laps, the six-time MotoGP champion was by far the busiest rider on Wednesday.

Raúl Fernández returned home after his crash on Tuesday to recover for the Qatar test on 19th and 20th February and will be replaced in the trackhouse pits by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori. Pramac-Ducati rookie Franco Morbidelli will also miss the second pre-season test and will be replaced in Sepang by Michele Pirro.

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451