Luca Marini (17th): "We need more time"

No shortcuts on the way back to the top: Repsol Honda struggles with the rear tyre. The older it gets, the worse the problem becomes. What's more, the set-up is not yet right.

A relatively disillusioned Luca Marini faced the press after the second day of testing. 17th place, more than 1.2 seconds behind leader Enea Bastianini, was not what the Neo Honda man had expected, while his successor at VR46, Fabio di Giannantonio, happily chauffeured the Ducati to sixth place.

"It was difficult. We tried a lot of things and did a race simulation with a package that doesn't feel ready to me yet. I have to work on the setup with my crew chief. We are going in the right direction, but we need more time. I had expected more from the race simulation. The bike is difficult to ride with these tyres. As soon as the rear tyre wears out, it gets really tough."

Were the problems to be expected? "To be honest, I expected today to be a bit easier. It's not so bad with new tyres. Joan's lap time today was good. But the more the tyres wear, the more we have to risk. To achieve 1:57 times at all, we have to push really hard. Over the course of the race, the difference in lap time is more than the seven tenths that Joan lost to the front runners today."

So is the problem wear and tear? "No, the wear itself is okay. It's about getting the rear tyre to work throughout its life. That's the biggest difference to Ducati. This is where we have to start. The front of the Honda works well. But the Ducati works well front and rear. Both bikes are at the other end of the spectrum."

As a first step, Honda still needs to do some setup work. Luca explains the problem: "We need to set up the bike earlier. But if we do that, we'll have more wheelie. Here too: We lack grip at the rear." He has high hopes for the work with the Japanese engineers - and has already recognised differences to the Italian approach: "They are fantastic guys, super-smart. They are always looking for the perfect solution. Italians tend to be more straightforward: dai, dai. You saw that yesterday with Marc when he couldn't ride because of technical problems. That doesn't happen at Honda. When you start the engine for the first time, you know that everything is perfectly prepared. Honda's claim is perfection. And perfection takes time."

As well as making changes to his RC231V, Marini has already tried out the new front tyre for 2025. I'm happy with it. But you often get this feeling during testing, and in racing it feels completely different. Michelin know what direction they need to go in. The load on the front has increased enormously in recent years. They have to react to this in their development."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451