Luca Marini (17th): "We need more time"
A relatively disillusioned Luca Marini faced the press after the second day of testing. 17th place, more than 1.2 seconds behind leader Enea Bastianini, was not what the Neo Honda man had expected, while his successor at VR46, Fabio di Giannantonio, happily chauffeured the Ducati to sixth place.
"It was difficult. We tried a lot of things and did a race simulation with a package that doesn't feel ready to me yet. I have to work on the setup with my crew chief. We are going in the right direction, but we need more time. I had expected more from the race simulation. The bike is difficult to ride with these tyres. As soon as the rear tyre wears out, it gets really tough."
Were the problems to be expected? "To be honest, I expected today to be a bit easier. It's not so bad with new tyres. Joan's lap time today was good. But the more the tyres wear, the more we have to risk. To achieve 1:57 times at all, we have to push really hard. Over the course of the race, the difference in lap time is more than the seven tenths that Joan lost to the front runners today."
So is the problem wear and tear? "No, the wear itself is okay. It's about getting the rear tyre to work throughout its life. That's the biggest difference to Ducati. This is where we have to start. The front of the Honda works well. But the Ducati works well front and rear. Both bikes are at the other end of the spectrum."
As a first step, Honda still needs to do some setup work. Luca explains the problem: "We need to set up the bike earlier. But if we do that, we'll have more wheelie. Here too: We lack grip at the rear." He has high hopes for the work with the Japanese engineers - and has already recognised differences to the Italian approach: "They are fantastic guys, super-smart. They are always looking for the perfect solution. Italians tend to be more straightforward: dai, dai. You saw that yesterday with Marc when he couldn't ride because of technical problems. That doesn't happen at Honda. When you start the engine for the first time, you know that everything is perfectly prepared. Honda's claim is perfection. And perfection takes time."
As well as making changes to his RC231V, Marini has already tried out the new front tyre for 2025. I'm happy with it. But you often get this feeling during testing, and in racing it feels completely different. Michelin know what direction they need to go in. The load on the front has increased enormously in recent years. They have to react to this in their development."
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451