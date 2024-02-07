Quartararo with highest top speed, but still far away

Yamaha topping a MotoGP top speed list is anything but a familiar sight. This was the case in Sepang on Wednesday, but Fabio Quartararo does not yet see himself in the slipstream of the competition.

"I knew that would be the first question. But this is not the list where we have to be in first place, grinned Fabio Quartararo when asked about his top speed on Wednesday evening in Sepang. "I'm not saying the bike is slow - it's very, very fast, but it's a bit strange because I think the speed is measured at the braking point."

The highest top speed values of Wednesday:

1st Quartararo, Yamaha, 338.5 km/h

2nd Binder, KTM, 337.5 km/h

3. Miller, KTM, 337.5 km/h

4th Marini, Honda, 336.4 km/h

5th Acosta, KTM, 336.4 km/h

6th Mir, Honda, 336.4 km/h

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 336.4 km/h

8. Marc Márquez, Ducati, 336.4 km/h

9th Zarco, Honda, 335.4 km/h

10. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 335.4 km/h

11. Viñales, Aprilia, 334.3 km/h

12. Bastianini, Ducati, 334.3 km/h

13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h

14th Rins, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h

15th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 334.3 km/h

16th Martin, Ducati, 334.3 km/h

17th Bagnaia, Ducati, 333.3 km/h

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 333.3 km/h

19th Nakagami, Honda, 332.3 km/h

20th Pirro, Ducati, 332.3 km/h

21st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 332.3 km/h

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, 331.2 km/h

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, 330.2 km/h

"It's super-positive to have a fast bike," summarised "El Diablo", who immediately added: "But we still have to improve on a fast lap, we're still a long way off. That's our biggest problem at the moment," he said, referring to the 0.754 sec gap to Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini's fastest time of the day.

His Yamaha team had tried a lot, but it remained unclear how the problem could be solved, especially with regard to qualifying performance, which is extremely important these days. "We don't know, we're missing something on the fast lap and we don't know why," shrugged "El Diablo". "Our bike still wobbles quite a bit on corner entry, we need to improve that. We have to keep working hard and try to find something else. We are improving bit by bit, but we haven't found anything for the 'time attack' yet - and we have to find something there. Hopefully tomorrow and in Qatar they will have a lot more ideas, we have to find a solution, especially for the rear grip."

When asked whether the M1 has moved closer to the competition, the 2021 World Champion answered openly: "Not yet. At the moment we are not really close to the others, but hopefully soon. We still have a lot of work to do, hopefully we can make a step tomorrow and at the Qatar test, especially on the one fast lap," affirmed Quartararo.

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451