Quartararo with highest top speed, but still far away
"I knew that would be the first question. But this is not the list where we have to be in first place, grinned Fabio Quartararo when asked about his top speed on Wednesday evening in Sepang. "I'm not saying the bike is slow - it's very, very fast, but it's a bit strange because I think the speed is measured at the braking point."
The highest top speed values of Wednesday:
1st Quartararo, Yamaha, 338.5 km/h
2nd Binder, KTM, 337.5 km/h
3. Miller, KTM, 337.5 km/h
4th Marini, Honda, 336.4 km/h
5th Acosta, KTM, 336.4 km/h
6th Mir, Honda, 336.4 km/h
7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 336.4 km/h
8. Marc Márquez, Ducati, 336.4 km/h
9th Zarco, Honda, 335.4 km/h
10. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 335.4 km/h
11. Viñales, Aprilia, 334.3 km/h
12. Bastianini, Ducati, 334.3 km/h
13th Crutchlow, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h
14th Rins, Yamaha, 334.3 km/h
15th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 334.3 km/h
16th Martin, Ducati, 334.3 km/h
17th Bagnaia, Ducati, 333.3 km/h
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, 333.3 km/h
19th Nakagami, Honda, 332.3 km/h
20th Pirro, Ducati, 332.3 km/h
21st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 332.3 km/h
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, 331.2 km/h
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, 330.2 km/h
"It's super-positive to have a fast bike," summarised "El Diablo", who immediately added: "But we still have to improve on a fast lap, we're still a long way off. That's our biggest problem at the moment," he said, referring to the 0.754 sec gap to Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini's fastest time of the day.
His Yamaha team had tried a lot, but it remained unclear how the problem could be solved, especially with regard to qualifying performance, which is extremely important these days. "We don't know, we're missing something on the fast lap and we don't know why," shrugged "El Diablo". "Our bike still wobbles quite a bit on corner entry, we need to improve that. We have to keep working hard and try to find something else. We are improving bit by bit, but we haven't found anything for the 'time attack' yet - and we have to find something there. Hopefully tomorrow and in Qatar they will have a lot more ideas, we have to find a solution, especially for the rear grip."
When asked whether the M1 has moved closer to the competition, the 2021 World Champion answered openly: "Not yet. At the moment we are not really close to the others, but hopefully soon. We still have a lot of work to do, hopefully we can make a step tomorrow and at the Qatar test, especially on the one fast lap," affirmed Quartararo.
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451