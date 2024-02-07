Martín (Ducati/2nd): New fairing brings worries

Prima Pramac-Ducati star Jorge Martín set another top time at the MotoGP test in Sepang on Wednesday, but this time he was beaten by Enea Bastianini and has to decide on a fairing.

Jorge Martín was also thefastest rider in the MotoGP field for a long time onWednesday at the official IRTA test on the Sepang International Circuit. In the end, however, the world championship runner-up was outpaced by his Italian brand colleague Enea Bastianini, even though his time of 1:57.2 wasbelow the previous lap record .

"It wasn't an easy day - we were fast at the start with the old fairing. Then we started to work with the new fairing. I didn't feel so good with it .It was a complicated day because we were supposed to make a decision here. We have to continue testingwith it tomorrow and decide whether to stick with it or go back to the old model for the first race," explained Martin, who has to do without his new Italian team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the pits due to injury.Instead, Ducati tester Michele Pirro is parked there.

"The new fairing somehow makes the bike feel heavier for me. The feeling on the brakes is better, but otherwise I have a lot of problems with it on the rest of the track. I hope we can makechanges tomorrow to improve the feeling. In any case, I don't want to lose any time because we still have a lot of testing to do on Thursday . But it is certainly important to understand the issue with the fairing."

Martin also knows all too well: "Of course they've put a lot of work into the new fairing update at Ducati and they want me to ride it and then we'll have information. But I don't want to lose our direction. I also want to understand the situation, but not have to change my riding style or even lose it completely! Of course we could still work on it in Doha, but we probably don't have the time there - so it's better if we decide on Thursday."

The tyre quota is not a problem for the Pramac man. "I don't need that many laps. We just need to understand whether we have potential with it. Then we have a few electronic things to try where the tyres are not an issue."



MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7 February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451