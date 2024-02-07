Martín (Ducati/2nd): New fairing brings worries
Jorge Martín was also thefastest rider in the MotoGP field for a long time onWednesday at the official IRTA test on the Sepang International Circuit. In the end, however, the world championship runner-up was outpaced by his Italian brand colleague Enea Bastianini, even though his time of 1:57.2 wasbelow the previous lap record .
"It wasn't an easy day - we were fast at the start with the old fairing. Then we started to work with the new fairing. I didn't feel so good with it .It was a complicated day because we were supposed to make a decision here. We have to continue testingwith it tomorrow and decide whether to stick with it or go back to the old model for the first race," explained Martin, who has to do without his new Italian team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the pits due to injury.Instead, Ducati tester Michele Pirro is parked there.
"The new fairing somehow makes the bike feel heavier for me. The feeling on the brakes is better, but otherwise I have a lot of problems with it on the rest of the track. I hope we can makechanges tomorrow to improve the feeling. In any case, I don't want to lose any time because we still have a lot of testing to do on Thursday . But it is certainly important to understand the issue with the fairing."
Martin also knows all too well: "Of course they've put a lot of work into the new fairing update at Ducati and they want me to ride it and then we'll have information. But I don't want to lose our direction. I also want to understand the situation, but not have to change my riding style or even lose it completely! Of course we could still work on it in Doha, but we probably don't have the time there - so it's better if we decide on Thursday."
The tyre quota is not a problem for the Pramac man. "I don't need that many laps. We just need to understand whether we have potential with it. Then we have a few electronic things to try where the tyres are not an issue."
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7 February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451