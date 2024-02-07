Brad Binder (KTM/3rd): "Tomorrow will be interesting"

At Red Bull KTM Factory Racing you can feel the confidence: the large number of new parts work, the bike is easy to understand. Tomorrow we will be stepping on the gas - although both riders were already faster than ever today.

Brad Binder wonders what happened last night. Yesterday he finished in 12th place, today he shook a time out of the throttle grip in the morning that ultimately meant third place overall and would have been enough for pole position last year. "Today was a MUCH better day than yesterday! I felt good straight away in the morning. We did a small time-attack in the morning and that worked straight away. In the afternoon we played with different aero components. Unfortunately, we ran out of time at the end to try out the best configuration with new tyres. That's on the programme tomorrow. That will be interesting." Incidentally, this will be done with the 2025 front tyre, which some of his rivals have already tested today.

How does the new aero feel? "You have to set the bike up for it to work. Simply bolting on one or the other variant is not enough to turn the bike into a rocket." Brad can dispel one fear after today: "It's not that the RC16 is any more physically demanding to ride with its new aero."

So have we already seen the full potential of KTM today? Brad Binder denies: "Many of the innovations that we identified as good today will be tested tomorrow with new tyres. Then we'll know more."

Team-mate Jack Miller is just as relaxed about the general direction of KTM: "We tried different combinations and found something again. The bike itself works really well. We have reached the fine-tuning stage. All in all, today was another good, productive day. Most of the innovations are working." Where exactly is there still potential? "We're looking for a bit more grip and a bit more stability at the front." The KTM armada swarmed out with some visually very different fairings. What effect did they have? "There are several variants. The guys at the factory developed like crazy! Some combinations were really good in terms of grip, but had disadvantages in terms of front-end stability. You have to balance that out."

Jack is quietly optimistic, having set his personal fastest race lap in Sepang, "even though I was riding with a combination of parts that didn't give me one hundred per cent confidence." Lap times will not be the focus on tomorrow's final day either - even if there are still enough soft tyres in the quiver for time-attacks.

Once again, Miller confirms that the 2024 KTM RC16 has good genes: "The feedback from all four riders is very similar. The bike is easy to understand. Otherwise, it was often the case that our opinions differed." Do the different fairing variants feel as different as they look? "Not quite as wild. There are just so many variables, one of which intertwines with the other. The trick now is to put the whole puzzle together. That's exactly why we've completed so many rounds."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451