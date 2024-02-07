Brad Binder (KTM/3rd): "Tomorrow will be interesting"
Brad Binder wonders what happened last night. Yesterday he finished in 12th place, today he shook a time out of the throttle grip in the morning that ultimately meant third place overall and would have been enough for pole position last year. "Today was a MUCH better day than yesterday! I felt good straight away in the morning. We did a small time-attack in the morning and that worked straight away. In the afternoon we played with different aero components. Unfortunately, we ran out of time at the end to try out the best configuration with new tyres. That's on the programme tomorrow. That will be interesting." Incidentally, this will be done with the 2025 front tyre, which some of his rivals have already tested today.
How does the new aero feel? "You have to set the bike up for it to work. Simply bolting on one or the other variant is not enough to turn the bike into a rocket." Brad can dispel one fear after today: "It's not that the RC16 is any more physically demanding to ride with its new aero."
So have we already seen the full potential of KTM today? Brad Binder denies: "Many of the innovations that we identified as good today will be tested tomorrow with new tyres. Then we'll know more."
Team-mate Jack Miller is just as relaxed about the general direction of KTM: "We tried different combinations and found something again. The bike itself works really well. We have reached the fine-tuning stage. All in all, today was another good, productive day. Most of the innovations are working." Where exactly is there still potential? "We're looking for a bit more grip and a bit more stability at the front." The KTM armada swarmed out with some visually very different fairings. What effect did they have? "There are several variants. The guys at the factory developed like crazy! Some combinations were really good in terms of grip, but had disadvantages in terms of front-end stability. You have to balance that out."
Jack is quietly optimistic, having set his personal fastest race lap in Sepang, "even though I was riding with a combination of parts that didn't give me one hundred per cent confidence." Lap times will not be the focus on tomorrow's final day either - even if there are still enough soft tyres in the quiver for time-attacks.
Once again, Miller confirms that the 2024 KTM RC16 has good genes: "The feedback from all four riders is very similar. The bike is easy to understand. Otherwise, it was often the case that our opinions differed." Do the different fairing variants feel as different as they look? "Not quite as wild. There are just so many variables, one of which intertwines with the other. The trick now is to put the whole puzzle together. That's exactly why we've completed so many rounds."
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451