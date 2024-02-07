Bastianini (1st): Aerodynamics better on 80% of the track

Ducati factory riders Enea Bastianini (1st) and Pecco Bagnaia (5th) expressed their satisfaction with the GP24 and the new features tested, including the aero update, after the second day of MotoGP testing at Sepang.

As announced, the Desmosedici GP24 riders took to the track for the first time on Wednesday in Sepang with the new aerodynamic package. While Pramac ace Jorge Martin reacted very cautiously, the Ducati-Lenovo factory riders see potential in the more bulbous "ground effect" side fairing with a significant step in addition to the diffusers ("downwash ducts").

"The new aerodynamics are not bad," revealed Enea Bastianini. "I think it's a good step for me, from my and Pecco's point of view it's okay. Jorge doesn't like the fairing so much, probably because he has a different riding style. But for me it's better than the old fairing on 80 per cent of the track."

"The new fairing has very good potential," agreed Bagnaia. "But we have to adapt the set-up to improve the feeling a bit more. In response to Martin's concerns that the bike is more cumbersome with the aero update, the world champion said: "It's different to the previous version. The downforce is higher, which is why the wheelie tendency is lower. It feels a little stiffer on the brakes on corner entry, that's true. But I believe that if you work with the set-up, you can adapt to it - and the potential is there," he emphasised.

In addition to the aerodynamics, the Ducati factory riders tested a new exhaust on the second day of the Sepang test. "The exhaust is also quite good, but I still need to do a comparison test to really confirm it," said Pecco. "I feel good with pretty much everything. The thing we improved the most today was the power delivery, which makes me very happy."

Despite the all-time lap record of 1:57.134 minutes (achieved with the new aerodynamics and the new exhaust), the "Bestia" still sees room for improvement: "We still need to work a bit on the first phase when you get on the throttle, but apart from that the 2024 bike is really good, it was already better at the first test in Valencia. It's a good start."

"I feel more comfortable on the bike than I did a year ago," said the 2022 World Championship bronze medallist, who experienced a difficult and injury-plagued first season as a Ducati works rider last year. "Last year, everything was completely new to me - the team, the bike, the way the team worked. This year I know better what to expect. Today I worked very well with my crew chief [Marco Rigamonti] and with the right calmness, because that's also important. You always have the pressure to do a fast lap, but in some cases you have to stay relaxed, try a solution and stay focused."

Last year's Malaysia GP winner was nevertheless on the verge of breaking the 1:57 barrier on his second flying lap late on Wednesday afternoon. However, he then had a skid on the front wheel in turn 5. "After that, I preferred to stay calm," smiled Bastianini. "It's unnecessary to take big risks now."

However, if it remains dry on the third and final day of testing in Sepang, 1:56 times are definitely within reach. "That could be possible," said Enea. "My goal is to set great times before we head to Qatar. But it also depends on the track conditions. It will be interesting to see if we can set 1'56 times."

Bagnaia added: "I'm looking forward to tomorrow morning. I think if it doesn't rain, we'll see some 1'56 times."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451