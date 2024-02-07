Marc Márquez (Ducati/14th): Start to enjoy

Gresini Ducati rookie Marc Márquez also had a lot of homework to do on the second day of testing - and completed more laps than anyone else. But when instinct is called for, he still falls back into old patterns.

Marc Márquez (30) finished the second day of testing in Sepang in P14. On his best lap on the Gresini Ducati, the Spaniard was around five tenths faster than on Tuesday, but lost just under a second on Enea Bastianini's fabulous best time.

"Today was a much better day than yesterday. I feltcomfortable and rode a lot. Maybe even too much, 72 laps! I don't know what it will be like tomorrow. I certainly felt like it today ,"grinned the eight-time champion . " In the end, when I had one tyre left , I decided totrya ten-lap sprint .I just wanted todo it myself. I even got faster with the time at the end. That shows that I understand the bike better."

However,Márquez is aware: "My weakness at the moment is the time attack. This is themost difficult point for the rider to understand the tyre and the bike, because you only have two lapson the race weekend and two hours later you have two more attempts. I still have a lot to learn on the Ducati .But otherwise it was a good day."

Regarding the set-up, MM93 says: "I used a basic set-up from the other Ducati riders because I didn't want to get lost in the set-up. It was the same package I started with yesterday. It worked better today. But that also means that I' m starting to understandthe bike . We're already trying a few things and my technician is trying to understand my riding style. We've made a few big changes to the bike, some of which have worked better, others worse. But in general , my setup isstill pretty standard."

And the biggest difference to Honda? " Deceleration is still different for me with the Ducati. But I'm not losing any ground in the braking zone - on the contrary, I'm actually gaining terrain here compared to the others. At the moment I'm still losing ground at the exit of the fast corners.You need confidence in the bike here. I'm generally still a bit stiff on the bike, but today I started to enjoyriding a bit more. That's why I really wanted to dothis ten-lap stint today . Maybe I overdid it and will feel it tomorrow, but that's okay."

What does Márquez expect for Thursday? "Everyone will bechasing timestomorrow morning . On a flying lap I'm still super far away from the fastest guys. That's also normal - it's not like in Valencia, where I was right upthere straight away. You still have to understand the new things. It 's easier with a used tyre ,plus you have about 15 laps. I'm planning another long run afterwards, but I still have to check how I'll feel (laughs)."

Márquezcan only agree withthe comments made by Honda newcomer Luca Marini about the riding style on the Honda compared to the Ducati : "It's true, you use the rear tyre completely differently on the Honda .I can confirm that. I still move the Ducati a bit like the Honda. That was okay in Valencia, but not here. I have to get rid of the habit of eleven years on the Honda. When you ride in rhythm, it's easier because you have more time, but when you're attacking for time, you don't think about it, you just ride on instinct. In such situations, I fall back into the Honda pattern, but that's not the best way to ride the Ducati - but that's coming step by step."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451