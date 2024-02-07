Because of aero parts: Aprilia is heavy and gets hot
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On the second of three days of testing in Sepang, Aleix Espargaro recorded an improvement of more than a second, while Vinales confirmed the time and was even a few thousandths of a second faster. Both riders completed over 50 laps each, which is more than double the distance of a race. At the end, the two of them rode together with Miguel Oliveira in a three-rider pack.
The positive trend in terms of aerodynamics continued. "I'm very happy because we were able to make a lot of comparisons. I'm gradually getting used to this bike, the level and potential are definitely higher, although we are still riding with the setup from 2023. We haven't had time to change it as we are trying out so many different configurations," commented Aleix Espargaro.
He once again emphasised the advantages of the new aerodynamic package: "I had a lot of fun, especially in the apex of the corners we made significant progress. The bike generates a lot of downforce, not only at the front but also at the rear. It behaves very differently to last year's bike. I actually don't like Sepang that much, last year we were hardly able to improve on 1:59 lap times. Now we have regularly set 1:58s and even some 1:57s. This shows that we are competitive on a demanding track - I hope it stays that way."
Vinales also confirmed an increase in confidence in the centre of the corners, but also had a scary moment to report: "I still don't have the best feeling for the 2024 bike, we have to keep working hard and find the optimum setting. Once I took a wrong turn into a corner and lost my balance a bit, which led to a small highsider, but that's part of the learning process."
Espargaro revealed another detail: "The Aprilia is too heavy, it has weight problems. This is due to the more extensive aero parts, which, according to initial impressions, also do not completely solve the problems with heat development. "It still gets quite hot for us after a few laps, but fortunately this problem only becomes relevant at the end of the season, in Indonesia and Thailand. We will do a long run on Thursday to see how the material behaves".
It should be remembered that during races with high heat build-up, especially in Asia, more and more defects occurred at Aprilia. Espargaro's initial statements confirm that this problem persists.
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451