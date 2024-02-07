Because of aero parts: Aprilia is heavy and gets hot

MotoGP aces Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales also did valuable work on the second day of testing in Sepang. They reveal what Aprilia needs to work on and where they feel they are well equipped.

On the second of three days of testing in Sepang, Aleix Espargaro recorded an improvement of more than a second, while Vinales confirmed the time and was even a few thousandths of a second faster. Both riders completed over 50 laps each, which is more than double the distance of a race. At the end, the two of them rode together with Miguel Oliveira in a three-rider pack.

The positive trend in terms of aerodynamics continued. "I'm very happy because we were able to make a lot of comparisons. I'm gradually getting used to this bike, the level and potential are definitely higher, although we are still riding with the setup from 2023. We haven't had time to change it as we are trying out so many different configurations," commented Aleix Espargaro.

He once again emphasised the advantages of the new aerodynamic package: "I had a lot of fun, especially in the apex of the corners we made significant progress. The bike generates a lot of downforce, not only at the front but also at the rear. It behaves very differently to last year's bike. I actually don't like Sepang that much, last year we were hardly able to improve on 1:59 lap times. Now we have regularly set 1:58s and even some 1:57s. This shows that we are competitive on a demanding track - I hope it stays that way."

Vinales also confirmed an increase in confidence in the centre of the corners, but also had a scary moment to report: "I still don't have the best feeling for the 2024 bike, we have to keep working hard and find the optimum setting. Once I took a wrong turn into a corner and lost my balance a bit, which led to a small highsider, but that's part of the learning process."

Espargaro revealed another detail: "The Aprilia is too heavy, it has weight problems. This is due to the more extensive aero parts, which, according to initial impressions, also do not completely solve the problems with heat development. "It still gets quite hot for us after a few laps, but fortunately this problem only becomes relevant at the end of the season, in Indonesia and Thailand. We will do a long run on Thursday to see how the material behaves".

It should be remembered that during races with high heat build-up, especially in Asia, more and more defects occurred at Aprilia. Espargaro's initial statements confirm that this problem persists.

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451