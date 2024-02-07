Joan Mír (Honda, 10th): "Still far away"

Repsol works rider Joan Mír was the fastest Honda on the second day of testing and cracked the top 10, but the Spaniard does not think it is realistic that he will be fighting much further up the field in the foreseeable future.

As yesterday, Honda riders Joan Mír, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami were encouraged to save laps. Mír completed 39 laps, Zarco and Marini 41, Nakagami 37. The record on day 2: Marc Márquez with 72. Compared to the first day of testing, spearhead Mír found almost a full second today: "Yesterday we tried a lot of things and verified them in the afternoon. Today we built on that and the result was that I was able to significantly improve my lap time. That shows the potential. But the truth is also: Overall, we are still a long way off."

In terms of top speed, Honda no longer has to hide from the other manufacturers. Luca Marini and Joan Mír were on a par with Ducati with 336.4 km/h. Leader here: Quartararo with 338.5 km/h (and little aerodynamics on his Yamaha compared to the competition). Joan Mír relativises the importance of pure top speed: "We are lacking in other areas. If you change one thing - like the engine in this particular case - you also have to balance the rest. Tomorrow we will start working on details that should add a tenth or two."

What does he think of his neo-colleague Luca Marini's statement that Honda's weakness is particularly noticeable with used tyres? "I think it depends on the track. The difference between Valencia in winter and the heat here in Malaysia is enormous. Some problems are more noticeable here. For me, the tyre thing is not new. We have already alleviated it compared to the past, but it is still there."

Just like Marini, Mír also urges all Honda fans to be patient: "You can't expect to go from the slowest to the fastest bike in the field in one set. It doesn't work like that. Our first goal has to be a consistent top 10, followed by the top 5, then podiums and victories. It's a process."

At the same time, he sees Sepang as a positive place to determine where we stand: "In the past, we have suffered here in particular - as everywhere on tracks with little grip. Last year, I was the fastest Honda in Malaysia qualifying with a 1:58.4 and I was riding for my life. With the new bike, I managed 1:57.8 today almost from a standing start, which shows that we're on the right track - and we haven't yet realised our full potential."

The Spaniard believes that better lap times are not just the fault of the bike that Honda has given him: "I have to work on myself and understand together with my crew what it takes to make the bike work and find the last tenths that are in this package." Joan immediately dampens any exuberant optimism: "Even if we squeeze everything out of it, we'll still be a long way off the top." And ends Solomon-like: "50 per cent of the improvements have to come from Honda, I have to find the second half."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451