Pedro Acosta (8th): "I enjoy every lap"

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) also improved significantly on the second day of the official Sepang test. In good spirits, the young Spaniard continues to compete valiantly with the world's best in eighth place.

At the end of the second day of testing in typically hot conditions, Pedro Acosta was still in high spirits with the media. And rightly so. After the already positive shakedown sessions, Acosta continued to improve significantly in the exchange with the assembled elite. With a gap of almost six tenths to the day's best rider Enea Bastianini, the rising star was relegated to eighth place on the leaderboard, but his improvement of half a second also brought Acosta into the exclusive club of MotoGP riders who lapped the Sepang International Circuit in less than 1:58 minutes.

"It was another very positive day of testing today," said Acosta on Wednesday evening. "I can't say often enough how much I enjoy riding the bike. And my pace is also good, it's going really well. I'm improving every day, most recently by half a second. That's a good feeling, especially as I'm still a long way off in terms of experience. Whilst other riders are sometimes testing with identical set-ups, I leave the pits with a different setting every time I go out. We still have a lot to try out, but it feels really good."

"The riders who were faster than me today have been with us for years and have collected victories and world championship titles. So that fits," said last year's Moto2 champion calmly. "I would say we are right on schedule. Which, incidentally, applies to the whole team. KTM has done a great job over the winter and together we understand a little more about the whole system every day."

When asked about the numerous calluses on his hands, the 19-year-old responded with a laugh: "The hands look good! I've heard that rookies in the past had completely different problems. It's really not bad. Here, because of the heat, it might be a bit more stressful - but that's okay."

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451