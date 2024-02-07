Pedro Acosta (8th): "I enjoy every lap"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At the end of the second day of testing in typically hot conditions, Pedro Acosta was still in high spirits with the media. And rightly so. After the already positive shakedown sessions, Acosta continued to improve significantly in the exchange with the assembled elite. With a gap of almost six tenths to the day's best rider Enea Bastianini, the rising star was relegated to eighth place on the leaderboard, but his improvement of half a second also brought Acosta into the exclusive club of MotoGP riders who lapped the Sepang International Circuit in less than 1:58 minutes.
"It was another very positive day of testing today," said Acosta on Wednesday evening. "I can't say often enough how much I enjoy riding the bike. And my pace is also good, it's going really well. I'm improving every day, most recently by half a second. That's a good feeling, especially as I'm still a long way off in terms of experience. Whilst other riders are sometimes testing with identical set-ups, I leave the pits with a different setting every time I go out. We still have a lot to try out, but it feels really good."
"The riders who were faster than me today have been with us for years and have collected victories and world championship titles. So that fits," said last year's Moto2 champion calmly. "I would say we are right on schedule. Which, incidentally, applies to the whole team. KTM has done a great job over the winter and together we understand a little more about the whole system every day."
When asked about the numerous calluses on his hands, the 19-year-old responded with a laugh: "The hands look good! I've heard that rookies in the past had completely different problems. It's really not bad. Here, because of the heat, it might be a bit more stressful - but that's okay."
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7th February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451