Di Giannantonio: "The switch was made easy for me"

After a successful second half of the 2023 season, Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to pick up where he left off in MotoGP with the VR46 Ducati team. What he says about his new environment.

Since 2015, Fabio Di Giannantonio has always ridden for the Gresini team, apart from two seasons with Speed Up Racing (2019/2020). After initially sobering results, he found new motivation over the course of last season and surprised everyone with some outstanding performances. Towards the end of the season, he achieved his first MotoGP victory in Qatar, but had to vacate his team position for Marc Marquez - the explosion in performance came too late.

He found a new home in the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, which was looking for a successor to Luca Marini and found one in the 25-year-old Italian. "I was a bit worried at the beginning. It's my third year with Ducati, but I'm in a completely new environment, with a new crew chief (David Munoz - the author). I thought I would have to start all over again. But the transition was made easy for me, it's a really cool team that is always cheerful. I'm enjoying the time, because an attitude like that helps you to get faster."

Diggia does not have the pleasure of riding a current Ducati motorbike. This brings advantages and disadvantages. "The good thing is that we have no pressure. We tested two different types of tyres in the morning, but they didn't really work and threw the plan into disarray. After lunch, we found a good setup, which greatly improved the feeling with the front tyre. We were able to make a huge step forward and are in a much better position than on the first day and in the morning. But we don't have many new parts to test."

He also got to grips with the Michelin tyres for 2024. Fabio: "That's a clear difference. Last year, you noticed after just five laps that the tyres were degrading; these last a little longer. You feel the limit sooner, because as soon as you brake too hard and there is movement in the front tyre, you know the limit."

At the end of the second day of testing, Diggia was the fourth-fastest Ducati rider, finishing sixth overall and just under half a second down on the best, Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini.

Di Giannantonio is also striking with his self-designed helmet designs. "Since 2021, I have attached great importance to a beautifully designed helmet. I design all the sketches myself, the graphics are created by others, usually Alessandro from Aerowork Design. Last year, I started designing the graphics for some events myself. I teach myself how to work with the programmes while travelling by plane.

MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7 February):

1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec

3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592

9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733

10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754

12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877

13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976

14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415

20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781

21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568

MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min

2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374

5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654

9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670

10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719

11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765

12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787

14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799

16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592

22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451





