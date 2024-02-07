Di Giannantonio: "The switch was made easy for me"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Since 2015, Fabio Di Giannantonio has always ridden for the Gresini team, apart from two seasons with Speed Up Racing (2019/2020). After initially sobering results, he found new motivation over the course of last season and surprised everyone with some outstanding performances. Towards the end of the season, he achieved his first MotoGP victory in Qatar, but had to vacate his team position for Marc Marquez - the explosion in performance came too late.
He found a new home in the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, which was looking for a successor to Luca Marini and found one in the 25-year-old Italian. "I was a bit worried at the beginning. It's my third year with Ducati, but I'm in a completely new environment, with a new crew chief (David Munoz - the author). I thought I would have to start all over again. But the transition was made easy for me, it's a really cool team that is always cheerful. I'm enjoying the time, because an attitude like that helps you to get faster."
Diggia does not have the pleasure of riding a current Ducati motorbike. This brings advantages and disadvantages. "The good thing is that we have no pressure. We tested two different types of tyres in the morning, but they didn't really work and threw the plan into disarray. After lunch, we found a good setup, which greatly improved the feeling with the front tyre. We were able to make a huge step forward and are in a much better position than on the first day and in the morning. But we don't have many new parts to test."
He also got to grips with the Michelin tyres for 2024. Fabio: "That's a clear difference. Last year, you noticed after just five laps that the tyres were degrading; these last a little longer. You feel the limit sooner, because as soon as you brake too hard and there is movement in the front tyre, you know the limit."
At the end of the second day of testing, Diggia was the fourth-fastest Ducati rider, finishing sixth overall and just under half a second down on the best, Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini.
Di Giannantonio is also striking with his self-designed helmet designs. "Since 2021, I have attached great importance to a beautifully designed helmet. I design all the sketches myself, the graphics are created by others, usually Alessandro from Aerowork Design. Last year, I started designing the graphics for some events myself. I teach myself how to work with the programmes while travelling by plane.
MotoGP test Sepang, Wednesday (7 February):
1st Bastianini, Ducati, 1'57.134 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.139 sec
3rd Binder, KTM, + 0.193
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.312
5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.335
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.485
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.538
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.592
9th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.733
10th Mir, Honda, + 0.738
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.754
12th Zarco, Honda, + 0.877
13th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.976
14th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.984
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.166
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.238
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.260
18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 1.322
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.415
20th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.781
21st Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.856
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.542
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.568
MotoGP test Sepang, Tuesday (6th February):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'57.951 min
2nd Acosta, KTM, + 0.269 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.277
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.374
5. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.406
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.519
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.591
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.654
9th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.670
10. Zarco, Honda, + 0.719
11th Rins, Yamaha, + 0.765
12th Binder, KTM, + 0.773
13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.787
14th Mir, Honda, + 0.790
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.799
16th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.862
17th Marini, Honda, + 1.018
18th Miller, KTM, + 1.097
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.186
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.592
22nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 2.169
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.451