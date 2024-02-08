Trackhouse brings Davide Brivio back to MotoGP

On the final day of the Sepang test, the newly formed Aprilia customer team at Trackhouse officially announced that Davide Brivio has been appointed Team Principal with immediate effect.

Davide Brivio was a successful MotoGP team manager at Suzuki Ecstar from 2014 to the end of 2020 and joined Alpine in Formula 1 after winning the title with Joan Mir as world champion maker. However, as "Director of Racing Expansion Projects" at the French team (the former Renault works team), he was not given the influence at the highest management level that he had apparently been promised.

On 12 December, Alpine Racing confirmed that Brivio and the Formula 1 team were parting ways by mutual agreement at the end of 2023. The reason given was that the 59-year-old Italian wanted to pursue other career opportunities. It was an open secret that his heart continued to beat for MotoGP.

Now it's official: Davide Brivio is returning to the premier class of two-wheel racing as Team Principal of the Trackhouse Racing Team. After the current GP24 bikes for Miguel Oliveira, this move is a further indication of how seriously the American squad is taking its MotoGP commitment. As in the RNF days, Wilco Zeelenberg remains team manager.

Team owner Justin Marks commented: "It's incredible to have someone of Davide's calibre and experience at the helm of the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP team. All of us in the company are impressed by his commitment. From the moment I met Davide, I realised that he would fit perfectly into the Trackhouse culture. He knows he will lead us to great things on and off the track."

"It has all happened very quickly in the past few days after Justin asked me if I would support Trackhouse in the MotoGP challenge," added Davide Brivio. "It's exciting to be part of this new project and I'm looking forward to getting to know Trackhouse better and seeing what we can bring to MotoGP from the successful vision and experience this company has from other sports and environments. It could be a great combination of two worlds."