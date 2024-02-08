Sepang test, 2pm: Fabulous times from Bagnaia and Co.
"I'm looking forward to the morning. I think that if it doesn't rain, we'll see some 1:56 times," announced Ducati works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia on Wednesday evening in Sepang - and he was proved right.
After his pole time from the 2023 Malaysian GP, a 1:57.491 min, had already been beaten by five riders the day before, the world champion himself was the first ever to stay under 1:57 min on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit on Thursday, just under half an hour after the start of testing - and he did so clearly at the first attempt with a 1:56.682 min.
World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) followed suit, but remained 0.172 behind Bagnaia. The next 1'56 time was set by Alex Márquez on the GP23 in Gresini colours, before Enea Bastianini, the third Desmosedici GP24 rider(Franco Morbidelli missed the pre-season tests after his training accident), joined the 1'56 club.
Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró stayed just above that mark with a 1'57.091. Prominent Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez also started a real time chase for the first time and lined up in sixth place on Thursday morning, 0.588 seconds behind Bagnaia.
Also worth mentioning was the improvement of Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir, who improved his qualifying time from the Malaysian GP last November (a 1:58.440 min) by a good second and finished ninth, just behind Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who as a rookie remains consistently in the top 10.
MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday 2pm:
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409
6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661
8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683
9th Mir, Honda, + 0.692
10th Binder, KTM, + 0.780
11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846
13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083
14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169
15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197
16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318
18th Marini, Honda, + 1.344
19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991
20th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.003
21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132
23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183