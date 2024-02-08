Sepang test, 2pm: Fabulous times from Bagnaia and Co.

On the final day of the Sepang test, the MotoGP aces, led by Pecco Bagnaia, set the first 1:56 times. Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez did not manage this yet, but improved to 6th place.

"I'm looking forward to the morning. I think that if it doesn't rain, we'll see some 1:56 times," announced Ducati works rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia on Wednesday evening in Sepang - and he was proved right.

After his pole time from the 2023 Malaysian GP, a 1:57.491 min, had already been beaten by five riders the day before, the world champion himself was the first ever to stay under 1:57 min on the 5.543 km Sepang International Circuit on Thursday, just under half an hour after the start of testing - and he did so clearly at the first attempt with a 1:56.682 min.

World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) followed suit, but remained 0.172 behind Bagnaia. The next 1'56 time was set by Alex Márquez on the GP23 in Gresini colours, before Enea Bastianini, the third Desmosedici GP24 rider(Franco Morbidelli missed the pre-season tests after his training accident), joined the 1'56 club.

Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró stayed just above that mark with a 1'57.091. Prominent Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez also started a real time chase for the first time and lined up in sixth place on Thursday morning, 0.588 seconds behind Bagnaia.

Also worth mentioning was the improvement of Repsol Honda factory rider Joan Mir, who improved his qualifying time from the Malaysian GP last November (a 1:58.440 min) by a good second and finished ninth, just behind Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), who as a rookie remains consistently in the top 10.

MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday 2pm:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

10th Binder, KTM, + 0.780

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.344

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

20th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.003

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183