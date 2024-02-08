Jorge Martin (Ducati): "Not just Pecco and me"

Jorge Martin was one of four riders to stay under the 1:57 min mark on Thursday morning in Sepang, and two hours before the end of testing the runner-up was 0.172 seconds behind defending champion Francesco "Pecco Bagnaia" in second place. "I was surprised because I was riding with the new fairing, which I didn't like yesterday," revealed the "Martinator". "We changed the set-up a bit, the feeling was good straight away and we put in a great lap. I made a small mistake in T3, but the rest of the lap was pretty impressive. Staying under 1:57 min was nice."

It is therefore clear that the Pramac Ducati rider is now also clearly leaning towards the new fairing, which Lenovo factory riders Bagnaia and Bastianini had already approved on Wednesday. "Yes, yesterday it still gave me a bit of a headache. Because I saw that Pecco and Enea liked the fairing, but I didn't. That was strange because our comments normally coincide. This morning, however, I felt competitive straight away. We did a direct comparison twice and I have the feeling that the fairing is a bit better. I am happy that we have finally put together the package for 2024."

The new aero package with the "ground effect" stage on the more bulbous side fairing makes the motorbike a little more stable. "We have a higher downforce," explained Martin. "You have to get used to it, it's not easy because the bike is a bit more sluggish when changing direction. So you have to adjust the set-up a little and maybe also your riding style. But overall I think it's a good way to go, the potential is great. We just need to understand how to get the maximum out of it, but I feel good."

Does the 26-year-old Spaniard also feel stronger than a year ago? "Yes, I feel quite strong and I also feel that I have more experience now, my comments are more precise and we are making progress. Last season, the feeling with the new bike was super-good. This time we had to work a little harder, but in the end we found a better basis for the start of the season."

This was also emphasised by a good long run. "It was pretty good, yes," agreed Martin. "Maybe I pushed a bit too hard on the second lap when I did the 1:57 min, after that the tyre suffered a lot. It was good to try the ten laps in a row. We had problems with the soft rear tyre at the end, that's all I can say. But that's good information for the race because it means that it might not be the right choice for the race tyre. But the pace was fast. I think it was the fastest pace among the Ducati riders, compared to the others I don't know. I feel comfortable and am ready for the start of the season."

The Madrilenian did not want to answer directly whether the Bagnaia-Martin duel will be repeated in the World Championship season starting in Qatar in four weeks' time. "I don't know, whoever, I'm focussing on myself, my skills and my riding style," he replied. "The rest will come. I believe that the experience from last year will also help me. Hopefully I'm the one who can try to beat Pecco again. I feel ready, but it's difficult to analyse the tests because a lot of people have great pace, but we don't know exactly what tyres they were working with."

No competitor has particularly surprised the four-time GP winner from 2023. "I think that everything I expected has happened. There are a lot of strong drivers who will be fighting for the title. I don't think it will just be Pecco and me, there will be many more riders," confirmed Jorge.

And the prominent Gresini-Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez? "He is also where I expected him to be. He will be very close in Qatar - and perhaps also ready for victory," added Jorge Martin.

MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday 16.30:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

10th Binder, KTM, + 0.780

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.344

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

20th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.003

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183