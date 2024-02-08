Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia): "It's the engine"

Aprilia hero Aleix Espargaró, like other aces, packed up a little earlier on Thursday at the MotoGP test in Sepang and then spoke quite openly about his impressions of the 2024 RS GP.

Aleix Espargaró - like several other stars at the MotoGP test in Sepang - did not make full use of his time on Thursday. The Catalan was the only non-Ducati rider to remain in the top five of the timesheets until the afternoon. Espargaro also set marvellous times, but then had to let go by 0.4 seconds.

"The additional stability also makes the bike more physically demanding," outlined the Andorra-based veteran, confirming his brand colleagues. "But on the other hand, the bike is definitely more competitive, which I really welcome. Yes, it' sphysically tougher, that's true - but that's not a problem for me." The Spaniard is known to be one of the fittest riders in the field.

The 34-year-old then continued: "It's the same things as last year when we ride in the heat. We still need torque and power at medium revs after the various changes to the gearbox. The 2024 bike is definitely much better, but our weak point is still the engine. If we want to fight with the big boys, the engine performance has to get even better!"

A question then came up in the meetings with his crew. Espargaró: "The question was how I can manage the bike in a group - how I can decelerate the bike and how I can change lines. That's a very good question, I had to say it myself. I don't have an answer yet, but I love the bike, the character is marvellous! I can attack at the apex, which alsosuitsmy riding style. But it's probably not easy to change direction and fight with it. It's good to haveextra stability, that's definitely good. It also helps with overtaking, but the bike is also very heavy. We'll see in Qatar."

On the aerodynamics of the Aprilia RS GP, the experienced rider says: "I've already chosen my package. I have now asked the engineers if they can develop a new wing for the end of the seat, I have had this idea. They will probably have that ready for the Qatar test. If that's okay, then it will be the last update to my aero package."

MotoGP test Sepang, Thursday 4.30 pm:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:56.682 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.233

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.256

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.409

6th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.588

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.661

8th Acosta, KTM, + 0.683

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.692

10th Binder, KTM, + 0.780

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.843

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.846

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.083

14th Miller, KTM, + 1.169

15th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.197

16th Zarco, Honda, + 1.260

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.318

18th Marini, Honda, + 1.344

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.991

20th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.003

21st Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 2.058

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.132

23rd Pirro, Ducati, + 2.183